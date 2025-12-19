Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Norm Lewis is back at 54 Below with the latest iteration of his annual holiday show. I have seen a lot of holiday shows from this talented Broadway favorite, but never have I witnessed an audience in tears so many times in an evening. Mr. Lewis made a “connection” that clearly needed to be made. And honesty was the “big ticket item” at 54 Below with this heartfelt show. No tricks, and tons of charm, with his sister, Sheila, in the audience and their mother’s image on the screens to bring everyone’s hearts into their throats. What has been clear for years now, is the close relationship with the star, his musical director, Joseph Joubert, and his director, Richard Jay-Alexander. They are on the same planet and musical sphere and every single song hit home. Also, you won’t find a better wardrobe anywhere in town. The place was PACKED, and giving all the love back that they were getting. Also, the band, as hot as ever: Marco Panascia on bass, and Perry Cavari on percussion, with Joubert leading the proceedings. There were so many satisfying and and entertaining moments, but no spoilers from me. Norm always surprises us with guests, and, last night, he shared the stage with TONY Winner James Monroe Iglehart and they brought down the house. There are six more performances, playing through Christmas Eve. Come get your sprits lifted. Happy Holiday, indeed!

Get tickets to the remaining nights of Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here on 54 Below's website.

Below, see photos from last night's show on December 18, 2025

Norm Lewis Norm Lewis Norm Lewis Norm Lewis Norm Lewis Norm Lewis Norm's Mother Norm Lewis Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis Norm Lewis & James Monroe Iglehart Norm Lewis & James Monroe Iglehart Norm Lewis & James Monroe Iglehart Gio Benitez, Norm Lewis,Tommy DiDario Gio Benitez, Norm Lewis, Tommy DiDario Joseph Joubert, music director 54 Below Norm Lewis 54 Below Norm Lewis & James Monroe Iglehart James Monroe Iglehart & Norm Lewis Norm Lewis & Richard Jay-Alexander, director Norm's sister Sheila Norm Lewis & Karen Akers Gio Benitez, Norm Lewis, Tommy DiDario Norm Lewis Gail Gordon, Angelo Michael Nickerson-Rossi, Char An Ireland, Tommy DiGario, Gio Benitez Richard Jay-Alexander & Dave Quinn Sandy Bainum & Norm Lewis James Monroe Iglehart, Stephen Sorokoff, Norm Lewis 54 Below Next Show Macon Prickett Amanda Raymond Joseph Joubert, Perry Cavari, Marco Panascia

