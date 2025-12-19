 tracker
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below

Christmas lives here, indeed! Catch the show nightly now through December 24

By: Dec. 19, 2025
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below

Norm Lewis is back at 54 Below with the latest iteration of his annual holiday show. I have seen a lot of holiday shows from this talented Broadway favorite, but never have I witnessed an audience in tears so many times in an evening. Mr. Lewis made a “connection” that clearly needed to be made. And honesty was the “big ticket item” at 54 Below with this heartfelt show. No tricks, and tons of charm, with his sister, Sheila, in the audience and their mother’s image on the screens to bring everyone’s hearts into their throats. What has been clear for years now, is the close relationship with the star, his musical director, Joseph Joubert, and his director, Richard Jay-Alexander. They are on the same planet and musical sphere and every single song hit home. Also, you won’t find a better wardrobe anywhere in town. The place was PACKED, and giving all the love back that they were getting. Also, the band, as hot as ever: Marco Panascia on bass, and Perry Cavari on percussion, with Joubert leading the proceedings. There were so many satisfying and and entertaining moments, but no spoilers from me. Norm always surprises us with guests, and, last night, he shared the stage with TONY Winner James Monroe Iglehart and they brought down the house. There are six more performances, playing through Christmas Eve. Come get your sprits lifted. Happy Holiday, indeed!

Get tickets to the remaining nights of Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here on 54 Below's website.

Below, see photos from last night's show on December 18, 2025

Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Norm's Mother
Norm's Mother
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Norm Lewis & James Monroe Iglehart
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Norm Lewis & James Monroe Iglehart
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Norm Lewis & James Monroe Iglehart
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Gio Benitez, Norm Lewis,Tommy DiDario
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Gio Benitez, Norm Lewis, Tommy DiDario
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Joseph Joubert, music director
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below

Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below

Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Norm Lewis & James Monroe Iglehart
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
James Monroe Iglehart & Norm Lewis
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Norm Lewis & Richard Jay-Alexander, director
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Norm's sister Sheila
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Norm Lewis & Karen Akers
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Gio Benitez, Norm Lewis, Tommy DiDario
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Norm Lewis Gail Gordon, Angelo
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Michael Nickerson-Rossi, Char An Ireland, Tommy DiGario, Gio Benitez
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Richard Jay-Alexander & Dave Quinn
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Sandy Bainum & Norm Lewis
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
James Monroe Iglehart, Stephen Sorokoff, Norm Lewis
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Next Show Macon Prickett
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Amanda Raymond
Review: Norm Lewis Nails It Again in His 11th Annual Christmas Show at 54 Below
Joseph Joubert, Perry Cavari, Marco Panascia


Videos