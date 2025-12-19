Video: Ginger Minj Is Fabulous Baby

The iconic Ginger Minj returns to The Roundtable for a joyful, laugh-out-loud HoliGAYS celebration! We dive into festive fun, games, and holiday chaos while celebrating Ginger’s legendary career — from Drag Race superstardom to Broadway, music, comedy, and beyond. Ginger is as sharp, warm, and hilarious as ever, and this chat is pure seasonal joy.

Between big laughs and heartfelt moments, we talk about longevity, reinvention, and why Ginger continues to be one of the most beloved performers in entertainment. It’s camp, it’s cozy, it’s chaotic — and it’s everything you want heading into the holidays. Pour the eggnog and settle in… this one’s a blast.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

