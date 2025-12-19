Listen: Shoshana Bean Sings 'You’re Not Alone (Aquarius)' From SIGNS OF LIFE

Astro Lab Productions will release the concept album for the new musical in development, Signs of Life. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Christopher DeLair, the album is set to be released in early 2026. The first single, “You’re Not Alone (Aquarius),” performed by Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, is available now on all streaming platforms.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Christopher DeLair, the album is produced, mixed and engineered by Dan Molad (Lucius, Emily King, JD Mcpherson, Mt Joy), and co-produced by Chris Ranney, who also serves as music supervisor.

Signs of Life is an original new musical about a young man coming of age in a chaotic and dysfunctional Long Island family. As he attempts to understand himself within his family and the world, he is led on a journey by the twelve signs of the zodiac. At once profoundly introspective and bursting across the stage with energy, light, and love, Signs of Life celebrates what makes us all divinely human.

The album features Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen); recording and touring artist Celisse; Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Suffs); Leif Coomer (Mrs. Doubtfire); Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox; Bella Coppola (Smash); Tony and Grammy Award nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma); Charity Angel Dawson (Waitress); Alexa Green (Wicked); Jinkx Monsoon (Oh, Mary!); Grammy Award winner Aoife O’Donovan; Solea Pfeiffer (Moulin Rouge!); Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Vanessa Williams; and Grammy Award nominees Jess Wolfe & Holly Laessig of the band Lucius.

The track list for Signs of Life is as follows:

Good Intentional Practice – Performed by Leif Coomer

I Am The Action (Aries) - Performed by Jenn Colella

The Seedling (Taurus) – Performed by Deborah Cox

The Teddy Bear (Gemini) – Performed by Jinkx Monsoon

Worry Isn’t Love (Cancer) – Performed by Aoife O’Donovan

My Own Design (Leo) – Performed by Bella Coppola

Welcome To My World (Virgo) – Performed by Charity Angel Dawson

Song for Ben – Performed by Damon Daunno

Making Choices (Libra) – Performed by Celisse

To Know Your Mind (Scorpio) – Performed by Vanessa Williams

The Art of Feeling (Sagittarius) – Performed by Alexa Green

The Moon is Shining Bright As Day (Capricorn) – Performed by Solea Pfeiffer

You’re Not Alone (Aquarius) – Performed by Shoshana Bean

Stamped On The Sight of My Mind (Pisces) – Performed by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig

How – Performed by Damon Daunno and Leif Coomer