CATS Film To Feature 'Astonishing' Technology; Full Casting Revealed

Production began this week at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, UK for the big screen adaptation of Cats, which is set to hit theatres on December 20, 2019!

This week the film's creators shared some exciting new details about the film, including the full casting!

Roles have officially been revealed for comedian James Corden and pop star, Taylor Swift. Corden will portray the portly cat Bustopher Jones, while Swift will take on the role of Bombalurina, (one of the two Cats featured in the number, "Macavity" as well as a principle role in the stage show).

More details have also been revealed about the much-speculated technology that will bring Andrew Lloyd Webber's famous felines to the big screen. Universal, the studio behind the film announced this week that Hooper will be using "astonishing new technology to transform his cast for the film."

The cast for Cats also includes Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella), Ian McKellen (Gus the Theatre Cat), Judi Dench (Deuteronomy), Idris Elba (Macavity), Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots), Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger), and Royal Ballet principal dancers Steven McRae (Skimbleshanks) and Francesca Hayward (Victoria), Tony-nominee Robert Fairchild (Munkustrap)

Tom Hooper will direct the project for Working Title, with Andy Blankenbuehler attached to choreograph.

Cats made its return to Broadway in 2016 at the Neil Simon Theatre and was also recently staged at the London Palladium for a limited 12-week run, starring former Pussycat Doll singer Nicole Scherzinger in the role of 'Grizabella'.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," the original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. Cats was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

Since its world premiere, Cats has been presented in over 30 countries, has been translated into 15 languages, and has been seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Martin Levan, Cats opened in the West End in 1981. The same creative team brought the musical to Broadway in 1982 where it won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won GRAMMY AWARDS for Best Cast Album. Cats hit song "Memory" has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow.

