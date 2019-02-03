'Be Prepared' Will Be Featured in THE LION KING Live Action Film

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

Details are emerging about the upcoming Lion King live-action film remake. Now, Skyler Shuler of The DisInsider is reporting that Scar's big number, Be Prepared, will be featured in the film.

The news was confirmed on Shuler's Twitter:

I get this question a lot, but I've heard "Be Prepared" will indeed be in THE LION KING remake. pic.twitter.com/ViDc9Hjt7E - Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) February 3, 2019

As previously reported, the role of Scar will be played by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Director Jon Favreau's new take on Disney's 1994 classic animated film "The Lion King" is slated for U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019.

The film features Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa, reprising his role from the 1994 animated film. The remake will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, JD McCrary as Young Simba, Shahadi Wright as Young Nala, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, ERIC ANDRE as Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

