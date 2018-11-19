Photo Flash: First Look at Just-Released Promo Art for NBC's HAIR LIVE!

NBC's next live musical is "Hair Live!," the original rock musical that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Stage director Diane Paulus, the Tony Award-winning director of Broadway's 2009 Best Revival of the musical written by James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot will join Emmy Award-winning Alex Rudzinski, who will serve as live television director as he did for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." "Hair Live!" is set for broadcast on Sunday, May 19, 2019 before a live audience.

"We have the dream team to bring 'Hair Live!' vividly to life and create another unforgettable night of live television," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBCEntertainment. "I was at the electrifying opening night of Diane Paulus' Tony-winning revival of 'Hair' 10 years ago and was blown away by how relevant and utterly joyous this show became in her hands. She is one of the most successful directors working in the theatre today and we're thrilled she will be collaborating with Alex Rudzinski, the most daring director working in live musical television. This show also has one of the great scores of all time with songs that climbed the charts 50 years ago and have since become iconic hits in our pop culture."

NBC's most recent live musical spectacular, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), and recognition for actors John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Brandon Victor Dixon, marking the first time any actor was nominated for an Emmy in the live musical genre.

As an acclaimed Broadway director, Paulus' many credits include "Hair" (Tony Award, Best Revival), "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" (Tony Award, Best Revival; NAACP Award, Best Direction), "Pippin" (Tony Awards, Best Director, Musical, Best Revival), and Sara Bareilles' "Waitress" (Tony-nominated, Best Musical). Paulus is the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University. Her world premiere production of "Jagged Little Pill," inspired by Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking album of the same name, recently completed a record-breaking engagement at the A.R.T. She was selected for the 2014 TIME 100, Time magazine's annual list of THE 100 most influential people in the world.

