VIDEO: Meet WEST SIDE STORY Newcomer Rachel Zegler

The upcoming remake of WEST SIDE STORY directed by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Tony Kushner has announced additional casting according to Deadline. Ariana DeBose will star as Anita, Tony Award Winner David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andrés Rivera has been cast as Chino.

Starring as Maria will be 17-year old New Jersey High School student Rachel Zegler who will make her film debut opposite Ansel Elgort as Tony.

Zegler has a popular YouTube channel featuring tons of videos of her performing everything from Thoroughly Modern Millie to... you guessed it - West Side Story!

Check out some of our favorites below!

Gimme Gimme - Thoroughly Modern Millie

Final Monologue - West Side Story

Burn - Hamilton

She Used To Be Mine - Waitress

How Far I'll Go - Moana

Apex Predator - Mean Girls

Breathe - In The Heights

Journey To The Past - Anastasia

Nothing - A Chorus Line

The 1961 musical drama film WEST SIDE STORY was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The film is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. It starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris.

Released on October 18, 1961 through United Artists, the film became the second highest grossing film of the year in the United States and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture (as well as a special award for Robbins), BECOMING the record holder for the most wins for a movie musical.

