THE WIZARD OF OZ Will Return to Cinemas in January For 80th Anniversary

Dec. 15, 2018  

The Wizard of Oz is returning to cinemas in honor of its 80th anniversary!

Warner Bros. has revealed, on Twitter, that the iconic film will return to the big screen January 27, 29, and 30 as part of TCM Big Screen Classics film series.

The screening will feature special commentary from Turner Classic Movies.

Tickets can be purchased here.

In this classic musical fantasy, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land "somewhere over the rainbow." Dorothy's dream comes true when she, her dog, Toto, and her family's house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before. Unfortunately, she makes a mortal enemy of a wicked witch when the house falls on the hag's sister. Now, befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart and a cowardly lion--and protected by a pair of enchanted Ruby Slippers--Dorothy sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home.

