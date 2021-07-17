Broadway Jukebox: Travel the World with These 70 Showtunes!

While the world is slowly starting to open up, travel remains... complicated. While you may not be able to plan the vacation of your dreams quite yet, you can still be transported to places near and far with the magic of music. Below, we've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Louis and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos Aires and Bavaria, and fanciful stops in Xanadu to Brigadoon... oh, the places you'll go!

Enjoy songs from Company, Come from Away, The Producers, The Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof, Follies, Thoroughly Modern Mille, A Man of No Importance, Legally Blonde, Young Frankenstein, Miss Saigon, The Boy from Oz, Oklahoma!, Gigi, Anastasia, Parade, Hairspray, The Music Man, Sweeney Todd, Hair, Chess, Newsies and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about a place stands out to you.

