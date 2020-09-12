Broadway Jukebox: 75 Show-Stopping Musical Finales
Skip the rest and fast-forward to the best!
What is a Broadway musical without a big, bold, belty closing number? Whether delivered as a last stand from the main character or a harmonious reprise from the full cast, musical finales have a reputation for being some of the best songs in the musical theatre canon, so today, we're skipping right to the end.
Below, we've rounded up 75 of of favorite Broadway finale numbers!
Enjoy songs from musicals like Ragtime, Beetlejuice, Next to Normal, Gypsy, The Music Man, Six, Company, Rent, Blood Brothers, The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Violet, Songs for a New World, Les Miserables, Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Godspell, Pippin, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which finale stands out to you.
Need more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs and 11 o'clock numbers!
