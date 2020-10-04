Broadway Jukebox: 75 Practically Perfect Act 2 Openers!
Which Act 2 opener is YOUR favorite?
Intermission is over and a whole 15 minutes has passed since the end of the first act. How best can a musical lure you back in? With a show-stopping Act 2 opener, of course! Nothing can transport you back into the story quite like a musical number, and Broadway's best shows are proof of that power.
Below, we've rounded up 75 of our favorite Act 2 opening numbers!
Enjoy songs from musicals like Sweeney Todd, Ragtime, Beetlejuice, Next to Normal, Gypsy, The Music Man, Side Show, Beauty and the Beast, Rent,The Phantom of the Opera, Songs for a New World, Les Miserables, Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton, Pippin, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Act 2 opener stands out to you.
Need more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales!
