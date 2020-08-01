Broadway Jukebox: The 50 Greatest 11 O'Clock Numbers!
It's 11 o'clock somewhere...
Missing Broadway in a major way? Stay strong by jamming to the biggest tunes that musical theatre has to offer- the 11 o'clock number.
What's an 11 o'clock number?
Almost always one of the last songs in a musical (though rarely ever the final song), the 11 o'clock number often functions as a counterpart to the protagonist's 'I Want' song in the show's first act, in which the character comes to a major realization. The term originated when Broadway shows began at 8:30pm and concluded at (or soon after) 11pm. The 11 o'clock number is often big, show-stopping, and ovation-earning.
Below, enjoy fifty of our favorite 11 o'clock numbers, from undisputed classics like Gypsy and Hello, Dolly! to modern reinterpretations like Dear Evan Hansen and The Bridges of Madison County. Buckle up and ready your ears for some big Broadway belting and high-octane emotion.
Enjoy selections from The Color Purple, Thoroughly Modern Mille, A Chorus Line, Bright Star, Guys & Dolls, Fun Home, Matilda, Sunday in the Park with George, Billy Elliot, 1776, Miss Saigon, Jekyll & Hyde, If/Then, Catch Me If You Can, Memphis, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Wicked, Caroline, Or Change and more!
