Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Ovation-Worthy Broadway Overtures
When Broadway was enjoying its Golden Age, seldom did an audience begin a night at the theatre without first receiving a treat from the orchestra. While the prominence of Broadway overtures has waned in the modern age of musical theatre, the tradition remains as one of the most beloved staples of the artform.
Which Broadway overtures stand out as ovation-worthy? Below, BroadwayWorld has gathered 50 of our favorites, from classics like Carousel and My Fair Lady, to modern musicals like Urinetown and The Drowsy Chaperone.
Featured shows include: Gypsy, Merrily We Roll Along, Candide, Hello, Dolly!, My Fair lady, South Pacific, Crazy for You, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mack & Mabel, Funny Girl, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Carousel, She Loves Me, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, The Band's Visit, Big River, The Phantom of the Opera, Show Boat, The Full Monty, Gigi, Peter Pan, 1776, Cats, 42nd Street, and many more!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
FROZEN West End Announces New Dates and Additional Casting
The West End premiere of Disney's Frozen has announced new start dates and a slew of additional cast members!...
Due to Lockdown Concerns, the UK Drive-In Tour of SIX has Been Cancelled
Live Nation Entertainment' this afternoon announced that their Live From The Drive-In concert series that was to feature 'SIX', will no longer proceed...
New Generation Theatrical Will Present an Immersive Production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Spring 2021
New Generation Theatrical has announced that they will stage an immersive production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Orlando in the sp...
MAMMA MIA! Opens Production in Japan With Safety Measures in Place
MAMMA MIA!, presented in Japan by Shiki Theatre Company, opened at the Kanagawa Arts Center in Yokohama, Japan yesterday, 14 July 2020....
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Original Cast of HAMILTON Reflect on the Show's Legacy
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Philippa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodow...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...