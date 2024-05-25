Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Duets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You thought one was enough? It's not true. It takes two to sing through some of the greatest songs in the musical theatre canon. Grab a Broadway bestie an belt through 150 of Broadway's best duets!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Little Shop of Horrors, Jekyll and Hyde, Chess, Miss Saigon, Wicked, Rent, Gypsy, Ragtime, Hamilton, Guys and Dolls, Newsies, Heathers, Be More Chill, Footloose, The Secret Garden, and more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway duet stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.