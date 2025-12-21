ICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finalists

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned to reveal the Top 3 performers in both age groups. The Season 6 finalists include...

High School: Keita Kawahara, Ava Greenberg, and Lillian Duncan Bicheno

College: Maria Elena, Bo Bailey, and Gabe Richardson.

While we await the live finale on January 18, 2026, catch up on the penultimate episodes!

High School Top 3:

College Top 3: