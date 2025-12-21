ICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finalists

1
Watch: Next On Stage Season 6 Finalists Revealed
Voting Open to Pick the Top 3 of Next On Stage: Season 6
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. The latest round of voting begins today, December 15 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 17. The next results shows (announcing the Top 3 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, Decmber 19 at 7pm and 9pm ET.
ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 5
BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned to reveal the Top 5 performers in both age groups. Who’s ready to party? It’s The Great Gatsby week, so every song comes straight from the hit Broadway musical that has audiences cheering every night at the Broadway Theatre! Now starring Jeremy Jordan, it’s the biggest party on Broadway.
Watch: Next On Stage's High School & College Top 5 Revealed
