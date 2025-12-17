Planet Hollywood in Times Square is officially revolutionizing the "dinner and a show" concept, transforming its flagship location into the USA's first fully immersive entertainment experience through a cutting-edge technological overhaul powered by Jumbotron Screens LLC.

Forget static set design; this is a whole new act. The newly revamped, 20,000-square-foot complex has created a dynamic, ever-changing environment that merges culinary excellence with state-of-the-art visual spectacle—coining the new term: Eatertainment.

The Technology Behind the Magic

Jumbotron Screens LLC has engineered a breathtaking visual canvas across the venue:

A Grand Production: The walls are wrapped in massive, high-definition P1.5 LED screens, utilizing 630 individual panels to deliver an unprecedented level of detail and incredibly vibrant color. Guests are instantly surrounded by stunning visuals, movie magic, and captivating, high-resolution displays that completely shift the restaurant's ambiance.

Dynamic Ceiling Display: Adding another layer of depth to the immersion, a dynamic P1.9 LED screen, comprised of 55 panels, hangs from the ceiling, ensuring the visual spectacle encompasses the entire field of view.

The installation leverages Jumbotron Screen technology to deliver an unforgettable theatrical dining experience, rivaling the visual quality of the finest Broadway productions.

A Must-See Times Square Attraction

Planet Hollywood is no longer just a place to grab a meal; it's a visual feast and a technological landmark in the heart of the Theater District. It represents the pinnacle of cutting-edge technology applied to hospitality and entertainment.

If you are looking for an outing that pushes the boundaries of spectacle and creates truly memorable moments, Planet Hollywood’s immersive experience is a MUST-VISIT destination. Get ready for a feast for your eyes and your taste buds!

For more information on the technology that powers this new immersive standard, please visit https://jumbotron.com.