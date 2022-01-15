Broadway Jukebox: Warm Up to 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!

Tis the season for bundling up and hunkering down. 2022 has begun and winter has officially arrived. As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow day with these 25 songs that celebrate snow, ice, and all things winter!

Enjoy songs from musicals like Camelot, The Secret Garden, Frozen, Carousel, The Visit, Anastasia, White Christmas, Grey Gardens, Holiday Inn, The Fantasticks, Ragtime, and so many more!