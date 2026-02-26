Kimberly Belflower Penning Original YA Series for 20th Television

John Proctor Is the Villain playwright Kimberly Belflower has penned a new young adult series, which is now in development at 20th Television, Deadline reports. Writer and producer Kim Rosenstock, whose producing credits include FX's Dying for Sex (also co-showrunner) and Love Story, as well as the writer of the play Tigers Be Still, will serve as the showrunner.

According to Deadline, the drama series is a coming-of-age story set during a summer in the rural south. It follows a sheltered 16-year-old girl as she begins her first job at a waterpark while also navigating a church scandal. During this time, she befriends a new group and develops feelings for both a local boy and a new arrival from the city.

Belflower and Rosenstock will also executive produce, alongside Thomas Kail and Jennifer Todd for Old 320 Sycamore.

In addition to this project, a film adaptation of Belflower's hit play John Proctor Is the Villain is currently in development for the screen. Danya Taymor, director of the Broadway production, will return to helm the movie, which will feature a screenplay by Bellflower. Casting, production, and release details are forthcoming. Sadie Sink, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Shelby, will serve as an executive producer.

Belflower made her Broadway debut with John Proctor, which opened at the Booth Theatre (222 W 45th St) on April 14, 2025. It was nominated for seven total Tonys, including Best Play. Before hitting Broadway, the play was produced in Washington, D.C. in 2022 at the Studio Theatre and in Boston at the Huntington Theatre Company in 2024. Her other credits include Lost Girl, Gondal, Teen Girl FANtasies, and The Sky Game.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas