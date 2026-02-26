Prospect Musicals Reveals Additional Guests and Details for IGNITE Concert Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prospect Musicals has revealed additional guests and details for the first week of events of the 2026 IGNITE Concert Festival of work-in-process musicals, running March 5-30 at Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue, NYC).



Thursday, March 5th the festival launches with an invited open house event from 6pm – 9pm for Prospect Members and Festival Pass Holders. A rotation of singers and songwriters will take the stage to share work for brief sets including: Rheanna Atendido, Thani Brant, Asher Muldoon, Andy Roninson & Sean McVerry, Will Shishmanian, and more.



Friday, March 6th at 7:30pm festival events kick off with After Anatevka – In Concert, featuring Broadway performer and author Alexandra Silber sharing a musicalized reading of her novel, After Anatevka, which picks up where Fiddler on the Roof left off. Joining Silber on stage are Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit), Danny Kornfeld (Harmony), and Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman national tour). Ben Moss (Oratorio for Living Things) also performs and serves as Music Director. In addition to classic songs from Fiddler on the Roof, After Anatevka includes original songs from writing teams Oran Eldor and Adam Overett, two-time Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Amanda Green, Julianne Wick Davis and Maggie-Kate Coleman, Will Reynolds and Eric Price, and Jeffrey Stock. Ben Moss serves as Music Director.



Tuesday, March 10th at 7:00pm sees From Off-off to Broadway: An Evening with Alex Timbers, a one-on-one conversation moderated by Broadway News Executive Editor Ruthie Fierberg, charting the Tony Award-winning director's career journey from NYC's downtown theater scene to a record-setting line-up of shows on Broadway.



Thursday, March 12th at 7:00pm the first festival week rounds out with the first NYC performance of Florencia Iriondo's SONG SOCIETY – In Concert, a solo folk-pop musical direct from the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe, where it was shortlisted for Best Fringe Show. The award-winning writer and performer invites the audience into an analogue world where an eccentric machine may or may not literally erase memories that have completed their run. Directed by Jason Aguirre, SONG SOCIETY also features music director and guitarist Federico Díaz and Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Agustín Uriburu.

A detailed schedule of current on sale events is below.

Thursday, March 5, 6–9pm

Open House Launch Event

Free invitation for Prospect Members and Festival Pass Holders. Meet Prospect artists and enjoy select open-mic-style performances on stage.

Saturday, March 7, 7:00pm

After Anatevka – In Concert

performed by author Alexandra Silber, and Cailen Fu, Adam Kantor, Danny Kornfeld, and Becca Suskauer

with Music Director Ben Moss

What happens to the remarkable characters of Fiddler on the Roof after the curtain falls? Broadway performer and author Alexandra Silber shares a musicalized book reading of her novel, After Anatevka, which picks up where Fiddler left off. Hodel takes center stage as she attempts to join her fiancé Perchik in Siberia, facing extraordinary obstacles and finding inner strength. The evening includes beloved songs from the classic musical, alongside original songs inspired by Silber's novel.

Tuesday, March 10, 7:00pm

From Off-off to Broadway: An Evening with Alex Timbers

Charting Alex Timbers' career journey from downtown theater to Broadway

Moderated by Ruthie Fierberg

A one-on-one conversation with Tony Award-winning director Alex Timbers, moderated by Broadway News Executive Editor Ruthie Fierberg, charts his career journey from NYC's downtown, independent theater scene to a record-setting line up of shows on Broadway. We'll follow the path from his early experimental work with Les Freres Corbusier (and Prospect) to the Great White Way.

Thursday, March 12, 7:00pm

SONG SOCIETY – In Concert

An indie solo musical of selective remembering.

Written & Performed by Florencia Iriondo

Blending original folk-pop music with intimate storytelling, Song Society unfolds as an evening that lives somewhere between theater, truth, and an overthought decision. Award-winning writer and performer Florencia Iriondo invites the audience into an analogue world where an eccentric machine may or may not literally erase what has completed its run. Shortlisted for Best Edinburgh Fringe Show by the West End Wilma Awards, Song Society becomes an anthology of choices around love, friendship, and purpose that somehow get made without trying.

Book, Music & Lyrics: Florencia Iriondo

Direction: Jason Aguirre

Dramaturgy: Adam Mathias

Featuring

Federico Díaz (Guitars & Arrangements)

Agustín Uriburu (Cello & Guitars)

Saturday, March 14, 7:00pm

THE TROUPE – In Concert

a tragical-comical-historical-musical

music & lyrics by Peter Mills

directed by Cara Reichel

When a downtrodden troupe of traveling players receives an unexpected invitation to return to the glory of the royal city, their world is thrown into sudden chaos. Can the show go on? Should the show go on? Can they reinvent themselves? As this chosen family presses onward, they are forced to face their troubled past... and uncertain future. Through a tuneful and character-driven score that blends wit and pathos, this original musical reflects on a life in the theater, and the human journey both on stage and off. Join Prospect for a concert evening from two of the company's founding artists, sharing their newest work-in-process musical.

Monday, March 16, 7:00pm

New Musicals from Jaime Lozano – In Concert

composed and performed by Jaime Lozano

with additional special guest artists to be announced

Considered by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway, Mexican-born, award-winning, multi-hyphenate musical theater artist and storyteller Jaime Lozano arrives at Prospect's IGNITE Festival with a special concert featuring some of his anticipated new musicals. The concert will include songs from new works-in-process such as Roja, Frida, Desaparecidas, Present Perfect, and others.

Thursday, March 19, 7:00pm

The Jordan & Avery Show – In Concert

A smart new pop musical that fuses viral-age swagger with intimate, open-vein honesty.

Written by Jay Adana

Directed by Billy Bustamante

Hosted by Ally Bonino

A dark comedy about friendship and attention economics, The Jordan & Avery Show asks what happens when you monetize pain before you process it. This IGNITE Festival concert features a stellar cast of up-and-coming college performers from BFA programs across New York City, revealing how different bodies and voices reshape the same story. Don't miss this thrilling evening hosted by Broadway's Ally Bonino (Suffs).

Produced by Vaibu Mohan

Monday, March 23, 7:00pm

SOUTH ASIAN SONGBOOK: Writing the Future of Musical Theatre

Directed by Devanand Janki

Produced by Anuka Sethi

This high-energy one-night concert celebrates bold new songs by South Asian composers and lyricists. Curated by Live & In Color, this vibrant evening features dynamic performers, a live band, and fresh musical storytelling that blends humor, culture, and heart. Join us for an unforgettable night spotlighting voices shaping the next generation of musical theatre. Featured South Asian Musical Theatre Writers and casting to be announced.

Wednesday, March 25, 7:00pm

Nygel D. Robinson & Friends – In Concert

songs written and performed by Nygel D. Robinson

with additional special guest artists to be announced

Hot off of a critically-acclaimed run of Mexodus at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre — which will have an encore Off-Broadway run this spring at The Daryl Roth Theatre — Nygel D. Robinson presents a one-night-only concert with one of his favorite companies in the city: Prospect Musicals. Come down (or up, or over) to Baruch PAC to experience an electric and eclectic night of Robinson's latest new music from a variety of projects — and maybe a tune or two from Mexodus!

Friday, March 27, 7:00pm

Sophie Blanchard's High-Flyin' Rock'n'Roll Extravaganza – In Concert

Words/Music/Orchestration by Lizzie Hagstedt

Directed by Céline Rosenthal

Sophie Blanchard's High-Flyin' Rock'n'Roll Extravaganza soars through the dazzling life (and fiery end!) of the world's first professional female aeronaut, Sophie Blanchard. Heard of her? Probably not. Why is that? Part riotous rock concert, part PowerPoint presentation, this electrifying new musical is about learning to embrace your inner weirdo, loving what you love and how you love, and quieting the voice that dares to tell you you're not enough... and balloons. Lots of balloons.

Sunday, March 29, 3:00pm

Monday, March 30, 7:00pm

Proud Marys – In Concert

a genre-bending new pop musical

Book, story and lyrics by Jennifer Paz

Music and lyrics by Anthony Fedorov

Direction and Dramaturgy by Fran de Leon

presented in partnership with

National Asian Artists Project, as part of NAAP's Discover Series

and in association with community partner Broadway Barkada

Three daughters shake up the strict traditions of their Filipino-American family when they all get knocked up out of wedlock at the same time. With humor and heart, Proud Marys tackles nuanced conversations about women's physical and mental health through the lens of a devoutly Catholic Fil-Am family... breaking open the myth of the model minority, one pop song at a time.