Listen: Adrienne Warren Performs Original Song for THE GRAY HOUSE Soundtrack

Tony winner Adrienne Warren, most recently seen on Broadway in The Last Five Years, is among the performers on the official soundtrack for The Gray House, the new historical series from Prime Video.

On the album, Warren sings the original song “Unholy Water," written for the series by Jon Bon Jovi, Desmond Child and Butch Walker. It is featured in the first episode of the series and can be streamed below, along with the rest of the album.

Other highlights from the soundtrack include Willie Nelson’s “Heart Of America,” The War And Treaty’s “If This Day” written by Diane Warren, Lainey Wilson’s “Dead End Red Dirt Road,” Yolanda Adams’ “Love Will Rescue Me,” Killer Mike featuring Lena Byrd Miles on “Smiling Eyes (Smiling Faces),” and Shania Twain’s duet with Drake Milligan, “I’ll Be Here With You.”

Executive produced by Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary, The Gray House tells the true story of four women who operate an Underground Railroad network that evolves into a daring espionage ring, risking everything to help preserve the nation’s future.

The eight-episode limited series stars Tony Award winners Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Vereen, alongside Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, Paul Anderson, Ian Duff, Hannah James, Robert Knepper, Christopher McDonald, Colin Morgan, Rob Morrow, Colin O’Donoghue, and Sam Trammell. It is written by Emmy-nominated writer Leslie Greif, Darrell Fetty, and John Sayles, with all eight episodes helmed by Academy Award–nominated director Roland Joffé. All episodes are now streaming on Prime.

About Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren won a Tony Award for her performance as Tina Turner in Broadway’s “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”. Warren originated the role in numerous workshops of the show, working together with Tina Turner herself to embody the titular role. Warren transferred the role to Broadway following the 2018 West End production, for which she earned 2019 Olivier, Evening Standard, and Joe Allen Award nominations.

Warren previously earned Tony and Chita Rivera Award nominations for her performance as 'Gertrude Saunders/Florence Mills' in the Broadway production of Shuffle Along opposite Audra McDonald. Warren made her Broadway debut in 2012's Bring It On: The Musical and previously appeared onstage in The Wiz (Encores! City Center) and Dreamgirls (The Apollo; NAACP Theatre Award nomination). She returned to Broadway in 2025 for the first Broadway production of The Last Five Years, playing Cathy opposite Nick Jonas.



