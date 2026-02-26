Tony-Winner Ben Platt to Join THEATER ADULT With Gianmarco Soresi At Joe’s Pub

Ben Platt will appear as the special guest for the March 3 sold-out performance of Theater Adult with Gianmarco Soresi at Joe's Pub.

Platt, a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning actor, singer, and producer, is known for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, starring in The Politician, and releasing three studio albums. He has headlined concert engagements at venues including the Palace Theatre, Ahmanson Theatre, Hollywood Bowl, and Madison Square Garden.

Theater Adult, created and hosted by comedian Gianmarco Soresi, is a recurring live show celebrating theater culture. The format blends stand-up comedy, audience interaction, and an interview segment with a guest performer, occasionally incorporating live musical moments.