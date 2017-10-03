BWW Morning Brief October 3rd, 2017: MEAN GIRLS Day, Patti LuPone, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: Lin-Manuel Miranda makes headlines, NEWSIES tour cast reunites, and more!. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: THE SIMPSONS Are Broadway-Bound on Next Week's Episode ft. Rachel Bloom & Alison Bechdel

On next week's episode of THE SIMPSONS titled 'Springfield Splendor,' Marge and Lisa turn Lisa's sad experience into a successful graphic novel-turned-Broadway show, but they struggle with creative differences and ego.. (more...)

3) Final Cast Announced to Join Josie Lawrence in MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN at Southwark Playhouse

Final casting is announced to join multi award-winning Josie Lawrence, one of the UK's best-loved actors and comedians, in a new production of Mother Courage and her Children.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Starry EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre

Bill Hanney's award winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) presents Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's legendary musical, EVITA. This environmental production, created solely for its unique theatre in-the-round, can be seen only at North Shore Music Theatre now through Sunday, October 8. Click below to watch highlights from the show!. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look - Classic TV Series Graces the Stage in THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse, by special arrangement with Jeffrey Finn, presents the world-premiere production of the new musical comedy The Honeymooners, based on the CBS television series, with book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner, and lyrics by Peter Mills. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Celebrate 'Mean Girls Day' at the August Wilson Theatre with tickets, swag, guest appearances, and more!

-Kelli O'Hara brings 'An Intimate Evening of Spirit and Song' to The Sheen Center tonight!

-Arnie Burton and Matt McGrath lead Keen Company's LONELY PLANET, beginning tonight!

-Atlantic Theater kicks off the 2017-18 Amplified Reading Series today!

-Iris Bahr brings solo show I LOST YOU THERE back to Cherry Lane!

-Performances begin tonight for Musicals Tonight!'s THE APPLE TREE!

-And The Sol Project's OEDIPUS EL REY begins previews tonight at The Public!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Alan Henry and Matt Tamanini debuted their brand new podcast, 'The Poddest Couple' yesterday, featuring an interview with Lesli Margherita and more!

Set Your DVR... for MEAN GIRLS' Tina Fey, visiting NBC's TODAY and LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

What we're geeking out over: Patti LuPone will be taking DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY on tour in 2018!

What we're watching: Check out the cast of WAITRESS on Tour performing 'Opening Up!'

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, and more have reacted via social media to the tragedy in Las Vegas.

Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas.

Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to John Patrick Shanley, who turns 67 today!

Shanley won a Pulitzer Prize and Tony, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Drama Critics Circle and Obie awards for his play Doubt: A Parable, which was recreated on the big screen in 2008 by Philip Seymour Hoffman, Meryl Streep and Amy Adams and was nominated for five Oscars. In 1988, Shanley won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Moonstruck. Among his other plays are Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, The Big Funk, Sailor's Song, Defiance, Storefront Church and most recently, Outside Mullingar.

