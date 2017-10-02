Photo Flash: THE SIMPSONS Are Broadway-Bound on Next Week's Episode

Oct. 2, 2017  

On next week's episode of THE SIMPSONS titled 'Springfield Splendor,' Marge and Lisa turn Lisa's sad experience into a successful graphic novel-turned-Broadway show, but they struggle with creative differences and ego. The episode airs Sunday, Oct. 8, (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Check out a first look below!

Written by Tim Long and Miranda Thompson, the episode will guest STAR Martin Short as Guthrie Frenel, Roz Chast as Herself, FUN HOME writer Alison Bechdel as Herself, Marjane Satrapi as Herself, CRAZY-EX GIRLFRIEND's Rachel Bloom as Herself and Dan Harmon as Himself.

The critically praised series has been bestowed with numerous honors, including a Peabody Award, 28 Emmy Awards, 29 Annie Awards, five Genesis Awards and seven Environmental Media Awards. THE SIMPSONS has been the subject of a hit feature film; created THE SIMPSONS Ride at Universal Studios; received a STAR on The Hollywood Walk of Fame; was honored with five U.S. postal stamps personally designed by Matt Groening; was named the "Best Show of the 20th Century" by Time magazine; and, most recently, won Vulture.com's Sitcom Smackdown, earning the title "The Best Sitcom of the Past 30 Years."

Images courtesy of FOX

THE SIMPSONS - 'Springfield Splendor' Episode

THE SIMPSONS - 'Springfield Splendor' Episode

THE SIMPSONS - 'Springfield Splendor' Episode

THE SIMPSONS - 'Springfield Splendor' Episode


