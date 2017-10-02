BWW Morning Brief October 2nd, 2017: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Headlines, NEWSIES Tour Cast Reunites, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - October 01, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda has never shied away from expressing his political views on social media, but he is well known for his diplomatic approach to the subject. Yesterday, however, Donald Trump's unbelievable 'response' to Puerto Rico's desperate struggle to garner aid following Hurricane Maria set Miranda off on one of the most honest threads condemning the president on his horrendous actions. Today, he leads the front page of The Daily News, view the cover below. (more...)

2) Registration for Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Opens Today

by BWW News Desk - October 01, 2017

Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will go on sale Wednesday, October 18, 2017 beginning at 11:00 AM ET. For this first release of tickets, buyers must register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opens today!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: On This Day, October 1- Happy Birthday, Julie Andrews!

by Stage Tube - October 01, 2017

Julia Elizabeth Wells was born on October 1, 1935, in England. Her mother, Barbara Ward (Morris), and stepfather, both vaudeville performers, discovered her four-octave singing voice and immediately started her singing career, performing in music halls throughout her childhood and teens. At age 20, her stage career began in a London Palladium production of Cinderella.. (more...)

4) Lin-Manuel Miranda's Father Defends the People of Puerto Rico

by BWW News Desk - October 01, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda is making headlines in his support for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, and now his father Luis Miranda Jr. has written an open letter on NY Daily News defending the people of Puerto Rico and their hard work in rebuilding their country.. (more...)

5) BWW TV Exclusive: At Home with Charles Busch- Watch a Preview From His New Show at Feinstein's/54 Below!

by BroadwayWorld TV - October 01, 2017

Tony nominee, Drama Desk Lifetime Achievement honoree and two-time MAC Award winner, Charles Busch, is about to return to Feinstein's 54 Below with a new show that gets to the essence of this legendary entertainer. Weaving tales of his Manhattan childhood and adolescence raised by his indomitable Aunt Lillian through the lens of the tumultuous decade of the 1960's, Charles will be singing a great songbook from Broadway to Pop, featuring the work of among others Burt Bacharach, Jimmy Webb, the Beatles, Henry Mancini, Bob Dylan, Stephen Sondheim and Kander and Ebb. Songs include Two for the Road, Anyone Who Had a Heart and The Times They Are A-Changin'.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-NEWSIES tour cast reunites tonight for the 2nd annual NEWSBOYS' VARIETY SHOW at Feinstein's/54 Below!

-Betty Buckley is set to host a NYC workshop today!

-Jason Robert Brown, Lisa Kron, and more are set for today's SKIRBALL TALKS series!

-Charles Busch, Kathleen Chalfant, Andre De Shields, Stephen Karam and more will celebrate the Drama Book Shop's 100th birthday today!

-Celia Keenan-Bolger, Arnie Burton, Carson Elrod, Kristine Nielsen, and more are set for Red Bull Theater's THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE benefit!

-The encore engagement of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at The Public Theater opens tonight!

-Billy Porter, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Norm Lewis are set for tonight's reading of SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR in New Jersey!

-The third of PlayLabs readings at MCC Theater will be held tonight!

-And Red Bull Theater's THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE will be performed for one night only tonight!

#MotivationalMonday: Start your week with this quote from Julie Andrews, who celebrated her birthday yesterday!

Sometimes opportunities float right past your nose. Work hard, apply yourself, and be ready. When an opportunity comes you can grab it.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sting, who turns 66 today!

Sting wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical THE LAST SHIP. Sting is best known as the lead singer/songwriter for The Police. His work with the band and as a solo artist have earned him 16 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy and several Oscar nominations for Best Original Song. Sting, who has 11 solo albums and 5 with The Police, has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

