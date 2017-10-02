THE HONEYMOONERS
Photo Flash: First Look - Classic TV Series Graces the Stage in THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Oct. 2, 2017  

Paper Mill Playhouse, by special arrangement with Jeffrey Finn, presents the world-premiere production of the new musical comedy The Honeymooners, based on the CBS television series, with book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner, and lyrics by Peter Mills. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

America's favorite dreamers have a brand-new scheme. The Honeymooners is a world-premiere musical comedy inspired by the classic television series. Ralph Kramden and his buddy Ed Norton are back and still shooting for the moon. After shocking their wives by winning a high-profile jingle contest, they are catapulted out of Brooklyn and into the cutthroat world of Madison Avenue advertising, where they discover that their quest for the American Dream might cost them their friendship. Filled with big laughs and an infectious score, The Honeymooners will bang-zoom its way into your heart.

The principal cast features Tony Award winner Michael McGrath as Ralph Kramden, Michael Mastro as Ed Norton, Leslie Kritzer as Alice Kramden, andTony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy as Trixie Norton, with Lewis Cleale as Bryce Bennett, Lewis J. Stadlen as Old Man Faciamatta, and David Wohl as Allen Upshaw.

This world-premiere musical features direction from Tony Award-winner John Rando, choreography by Emmy Award-winner Joshua Bergasse with musical direction and vocal arrangements by Remy Kurs.

Performances began Thursday, September 28, 2017, for a limited run through Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Michael Mastro (Norton), Laura Bell Bundy (Trixie), Leslie Kritzer (Alice) and Michael McGrath (Ralph)

Michael McGrath (Ralph) and Leslie Kritzer (Alice)

Michael McGrath (Ralph) and the company of THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Laura Bell Bundy (Trixie) and Michael Mastro (Norton)

Leslie Kritzer (Alice) and Michael McGrath (Ralph)

Michael McGrath (Ralph), Leslie Kritzer (Alice), Michael Mastro (Norton), Laura Bell Bundy (Trixie) and the company of THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Michael Mastro (Norton), Laura Bell Bundy (Trixie), Leslie Kritzer (Alice) and Michael McGrath (Ralph)

Michael McGrath (Ralph) and Britton Smith with the company of THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Michael Mastro (Norton) and the company of THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Michael Mastro (Norton), Laura Bell Bundy (Trixie) and the company of THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Leslie Kritzer (Alice), Laura Bell Bundy (Trixie), Michael Mastro (Norton) and Michael McGrath (Ralph)


