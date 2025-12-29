Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba and More Among Arts Figures Honored In New Year Honours List

Actors Cynthia Erivo, Meera Syal, and Idris Elba are among the arts figures recognized in the UK’s New Year Honours list. Also receiving honors are Julia Fawcett, chief executive of The Lowry; Jon Gilchrist, artistic director and chief executive of Birmingham Hippodrome; lighting designer Paule Constable; and leaders from organizations including the Young Vic and the Society of London Theatre.

Erivo was appointed an MBE for services to music and drama and was recently named the recipient of the London Film Critics’ Circle’s Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation.

Elba was knighted for services to young people, including his work providing free creative training in partnership with the government.

Syal was appointed a dame for services to literature, drama, and charity, with culture secretary Lisa Nandy describing her as a “true trailblazer” and “a leading voice for diversity.”

Constable received an OBE for services to theatre following her retirement announcement earlier this year. Her work includes productions such as War Horse, Evita, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Additional OBE recipients include Nadia Fall, artistic director of the Young Vic and former artistic director of Theatre Royal Stratford East; actor Warwick Davis; Ballet Black founder and artistic director Cassa Pancho; actor and writer Matt Lucas; dance teacher Anna Du Boisson; and Matthew Jones of National Youth Arts Wales.

CBEs were awarded to Fawcett for services to the arts and creative industry, composer Max Richter for services to music, and mezzo-soprano Alice Coote for services to the arts. MBE recipients include Gilchrist; playwright Ishy Din; Society of London Theatre executive director of audiences and commercial Emma D’Souza; National Theatre head of technical qualifications Kathryn Geraghty; Rachel Tackley, creative director and co-chief executive of the Arts Theatre in Cambridge; and director and playwright Sean Aita, recognized for services to English language and UK culture in Europe.

Motionhouse co-founder and executive director Louise Richards and dance company founder Balbir Singh also received MBEs for services to dance. Dance teachers Carmel Garvey and Wendy Latty were among those awarded Order of the British Empire medals, along with Walk the Plank co-founders Elisabeth Pugh and John Wassell. For the first time since 2020, women represented 50 percent of recipients at CBE level and above.