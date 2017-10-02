VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Starry EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre

Bill Hanney's award winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) presents Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's legendary musical, EVITA. This environmental production, created solely for its unique theatre in-the-round, can be seen only at North Shore Music Theatre now through Sunday, October 8. Click below to watch highlights from the show!

For decades, theater-lovers have thrilled to the story of EVITA, which recounts Eva Peron's meteoric rise from the slums of Argentina to the presidential mansion as First Lady. Adored by her people as a champion for the poor, she became one of the most powerful women in the world-while her greed, outsized ambition and fragile health made her one of the most tragic. EVITA tells Eva's passionate and unforgettable true story and features some of theater's most beautiful songs, including "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "Another Suitcase in Another Hall," And "High Flying, Adored."

The cast of EVITA is led by Briana Carlson-Goodman as Eva and Constantine Maroulis as Che. Briana Carlson-Goodman has been seen on Broadway in Doctor Zhivago, Les Misérables, and Hair as well as in regional productions of Carmen, Fiddler on the Roof, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Les Misérables. Constantine Maroulis is an accomplished actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Broadway's Rock of Ages and his epic run as a Season 4 finalist during the heyday of "American Idol." His other Broadway acting credits include The Wedding Singer and Jekyll & Hyde. Constantine earned a second Tony Award nomination as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening. Constantine also continues his music career, recently releasing the singles, "Here I Come," "She's Just Rock N Roll" and "All About You" from his upcoming album.

EVITA also features John Cudia as Peron and Nick Adams as Magaldi. John Cudia has been seen on Broadway playing Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Peron in Evita, and Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera. Nick Adams has been seen on Broadway starrig as Adam/Felicia in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, as well as roles in A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls, Chicago, La Cage aux Folles, and The Pirate Queen.

The ensemble of EVITA includes Andrés Acosta, Matthew Chappell, Ashley Chasteen, Greer Gisy, Aaron Hamilton, Lisa Karlin, Lauren Langbaum, Carla Maniscalco-Giovinco, Michelle Marmolejo, Caleb Marshall, Emily Mechler, Bryan Ernesto Menjivar, Corey Mosello, Ellen Peterson, Kevin Raponey, Audrey Tesserot, Zack Williams, and Michael Yeshion. Isabella Carroll and Haven Pereira will alternate in the role of the child.

In addition to director and choreographer Nick Kenkel, the creative team for EVITA will include Mark Hartmen (Music Direction), Bert Scott (Scenic Design), Christopher Oram(Original Costume Design), Paula Peasley-Ninestein (Costume Coordination), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Don Hanna (Sound Design), Gerard Kelly (Wig and Hair Design), Natalie A. Lynch (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Austin Davy (Assistant Music Director), Andrés Acosta and Aaron Hamilton (Assistants to the Director/Choreographer). EVITA is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Tom Amos (Associate Producer).

For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Related Articles