Kelli O'Hara to Bring 'An Intimate Evening of Spirit and Song' to The Sheen Center

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture opened its fall season on September 9 with a new series, BROADWAY BARES SOUL: AN INTIMATE EVENING OF SPIRIT AND SONG, hosted by CNN Faith and Religion commentator Fr. Edward L. Beck, C.P. and inaugural guest Vanessa Williams.

Next Tuesday, October 3 at 7:30pm, The Sheen Center presents the second installment of this spirited series with Tony Award-winning actress, Kelli O'Hara.

In keeping with The Sheen Center's signature commitment to showcase art and meaningful cultural discourse, the three-part series explores the spiritual, social, and personal influences that shaped the worldviews of three celebrated performers: Vanessa Williams, Kelli O'Hara, and Raúl Esparza (December 14 at 7:30pm). The series consists of three 90-minute sessions of interviews with Fr. Beck, interspersed with performances by his guest on the stage of The Sheen Center's Loreto Theater.

Kelli O'Hara is a performer of the highest caliber with a career that encompasses film, television, opera, and, of course, the Broadway stage. After six nominations, her exceptional performance in The King and I garnered her a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. Tuesday evening, Kelli O'Hara will take the stage with Fr. Beck for an unprecedented dialogue and a few songs. In addition to familiar Broadway favorites, she will perform "The Lord's Prayer" a cappella as she did at the Papal Mass in 2015. A limited number of tickets are still available:

For more about the performance, go to sheencenter.org/shows/kelliohara.

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture is a forum to showcase works highlighting the true, the good, and the beautiful. Located downtown on historic Bleecker Street, the Sheen Center is a vibrant new arts organization that focuses on theater, music, film, and talk. A project of the Archdiocese of New York, the state-of-the-art complex encompasses the 270-seat Loreto Theater, equipped with five-camera high-definition livestream capability and a multi-track recording studio; the 80-seat Black Box Theater; four rehearsal studios; and an art gallery. It was named after the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, best known for his popular, inspirational radio and TV ministry in the 1950s and 60s. Visit www.sheencenter.org for more.

