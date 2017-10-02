Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel & More React to Tragedy in Las Vegas

Oct. 2, 2017  

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel & More React to Tragedy in Las Vegas

Devastating news is reported out of Las Vegas this morning. According to reports, 50 people were killed and over 400 injured Sunday night after a gunman opened fire during the city's Route 91 Harvest Festival. The assailant, 64-year-old local resident Stephen Paddock, was eventually shot and killed by authorities after being located on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino Hotel.

Country singer Jason Aldean was performing onstage when the shooting spree began. He turned to Instagram to share his anguish over the incident, posting "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."

Check out Aldean's post along with many other reactions below:



Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Study Says Seeing a Musical Is as Good as a 30-Minute Workout
  • VIDEO: Postmodern Jukebox Puts a Broadway Twist on 'Despacito' Featuring Mandy Gonzalez and Tony DeSare
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Headlines for His Honest Criticism of Trump
  • Dame Judi Dench Reveals She's Relieved She Couldn't Appear in CATS
  • Australian IN THE HEIGHTS Canceled After Whitewashing Outcry
  • Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff to Body Swap in FREAKY FRIDAY Musical on Disney Channel

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com