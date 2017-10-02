Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel & More React to Tragedy in Las Vegas
Devastating news is reported out of Las Vegas this morning. According to reports, 50 people were killed and over 400 injured Sunday night after a gunman opened fire during the city's Route 91 Harvest Festival. The assailant, 64-year-old local resident Stephen Paddock, was eventually shot and killed by authorities after being located on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino Hotel.
Country singer Jason Aldean was performing onstage when the shooting spree began. He turned to Instagram to share his anguish over the incident, posting "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."
Check out Aldean's post along with many other reactions below:
Oh God. Just woke up to this sickening news. What is happening to this country? Those poor poor people. I'm numb.- Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 2, 2017
Oh my heart. #lasvegas ??- Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 2, 2017
Sadness overwhelming. Unthinkable sadness. yet we can mourn AND we can talk policy. @CharlesMBlow is right. #LasVegasShooting https://t.co/wxCictkvjm- Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) October 2, 2017
Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas- Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017
Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017
Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday.
So true. Heartbreaking again and again and again. #Vegas https://t.co/TmlEW8jZGU- Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) October 2, 2017
Horrifying scenes in Las Vegas. My heart and soul is with all the victims & their families and friends. Everybody please stay safe.- Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2017
Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice.- Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017
