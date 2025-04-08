Review: TAKE THE LEAD at Paper Mill Playhouse Charms, Inspires and Dazzles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Here on this floor, you must present yourself with pride, inside and out.” by Pierre Dulaine in Take the Lead

Take the Lead, an exuberant new musical, is now at Paper Mill Playhouse, and it is a definite hit. We attended the opening night when the full house audience was all smiles and cheers. This show deserves a huge audience as it conveys a heartfelt and rewarding message about the future of young people, while also being so entertaining that you will want it to go on and on. Take the Lead continues performances through April 27th. See this stirring musical theatre gem while it is at the Millburn venue. It is a production that will surely go far.

Take the Lead features dazzling choreography and a wonderfully written book by Cary and Jonathan Tolins. The rousing score is by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now. The show is co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber and Maria Torres and features the finest direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

Set in New York City, Take the Lead is based on the 2006 dance film by the same name. It tells the story of champion ballroom dancer and founder of Dancing Classrooms, Pierre Dulaine, who successfully brought the art of ballroom dancing to New York City public schools. Dulaine accepted the challenge to become a teacher at Drake High School in the South Bronx, where he transformed a reluctant, and at times rebellious, group of students into impressive ballroom dancers. The students’ distinctive style of ballroom and hip-hop is showcased as they practice dancing and perform in a notable Upper East Side competition. The story has great characterizations, humorous moments, show-stopping scenes, and touches of romance. Just when you think Take the Lead can’t get any better, the next scene surprises and delights you.

The cast is led by the mastery of Tam Mutu as Pierre Dulaine. He is joined by the abundant talents of Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as Arianna and Matthew Risch as Alan. The Drake High Kids include Vincent Jamal Hooper as Rock; Savy Jackson as La Rhette; SeQuoiia as Monster; Brandon O’Neal Bomer as Eddie; Natalia Nieves-Melchor as Egypt; Salome Smith as Gucci; Christian Whan as Kurd; Megan Elyse Fulmer as Lola; and Kevin Trinio Perdido as Miguel. The Upper East Side Kids include Grace Slear as Caitlin; Jonalyn Saxer as Morgan; and Ryan Raffloer as Lance. Other players in the show are David Jennings as Mr. O’Hara/Police Officer/Doctor; Gaelen Gilliland as Mrs. Buford/TV Executive; and Deon Releford-Lee as Daniel/Competition Announcer.

The multi-talented ensemble includes Eric Ascione, Brandon O’Neal Bomer, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Gaelen Gilliland, David Jennings, Natalie Jolley, Dillon Lehman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Ryan Raffloer, Deon Releford-Lee, Kiki Rodriguez, Jonalyn Saxer, Tatiana Seliverstova, SeQuoiia, Grace Slear, Salome Smith, Stephani Sosa, and Christian Whan.

The score is outstanding and very memorable, the true sign of a great show. And the choreographies are mesmerizing, dance at its best. Some of our many favorite numbers include “Watch Me Move” by the Company; “More Than” by Pierre; “Hold Please” by Arianna; “Don’t Get Me Started” by La Rhette and Drake Kids; “Never Be Your Number Two” by Drake Kids, Caitlin, Pierre and Arianna; “Get That Bread” by Drake Kids, Caitlin and New Yorkers; “My Kids” by Arianna with “My Kids” (Reprise) by Pierre; “Competition Sequence” by the Orchestra; and “Leave It on the Floor” by the Company.

A standing ovation for the creative team! The musical accompaniment for the show is ideal and the setting picture perfect. The team includes music supervision by Bill Sherman, music direction by Geoffrey Ko, and orchestrations and arrangements by Bill Sherman and Geoffrey Ko. Scenic design is by Paul Tate DePoo III; costume design by Jen Caprio; lighting design by Justin Townsend and Nick Solyom; sound design by Walter Trarbach; and hair, wig and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey. The production stage manager is Molly Meg Legal and casting is by The Telsey Office.

Arts funding in our nation’s public schools is essential, and the story of Pierre Dulaine in Take the Lead is important and inspirational. It’s also one of the most entertaining shows you will see this spring. Our congratulations to Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director, Mark Hoebee and Executive Director, Michael Stotts and his team for bringing a spectacular show to the stage.

Tickets for Take the Lead can be purchased by visiting HERE or by calling the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 973.376.4343. The Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ 07041-1604.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade 2025

Reader Reviews