Review: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at STNJ-A Holiday Treasure

“Strange, Isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other people’s lives” by George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

‘Tis the season for a show that will delight and inspire. It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is now being performed at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) through December 28th and it tops off their 2025 season. Based on the story, “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, it has been adapted by Joe Landry for the stage. The show enjoys the finest direction by Paul Mullins and features a versatile, talented cast of six actors that bring the heartwarming tale to life. It has not been seen at STNJ since 2017.

The movie, It’s a Wonderful Life was produced and directed by Frank Capra in 1946. It has since been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made. The holiday classic is ideal as a radio play that captures the era and gives a close-up view of how the popular radio play genre was once performed.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play takes place on Christmas Eve, set on the stage and auditorium of Studio A of the NYC radio station, WBFR. It tells of George Bailey who has big dreams for his education, travel, and career away from his hometown of Bedford Falls. But George’s sense of responsibility keeps him working in his family’s local building and loan company. When times get particularly tough, George becomes hopeless and plans to end his life. Enter his guardian angel, Clarence who proves to George that he has made a positive impact on people's lives in Bedford Falls and beyond.

There are many characters needed to tell the full story of It’s a Wonderful Life and the company is masterful at quickly assuming multiple roles and portraying them perfectly. The impressive troupe includes RJ Foster as the announcer, Freddie Filmore and Mr. Potter; Paul Henry as Uncle Billy/Foley Artist; Tony Roach as Jack Laurents/George; Andy Paterson as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood/Clarence; Lana Sherwood as Violet; and Tiffany Topol as Sally Applewhite/Mary.

Captivating moments include George working as a teen at the local pharmacy; George asking Violet for a date; George visiting Mary at her home; the townspeople demanding cash payments from the building and loan company; Uncle Billy misplacing the company’s cash deposit; Mr. Potter threatening the Bailey’s business; Christmas Eve at the Bailey household; and Clarence tricking George into saving him from drowning. The clever sound effects that complement the story are created on stage and the two commercial breaks in the radio show provide a clever touch.

The Production Team has done a great job of bringing the holiday spirit to the Madison stage. The Team includes set design by Sarah Beth Hall; costume design by Austin Blake Conlee; lighting design by Kevin Gartley; and sound design by Steven Beckel. Brielle Morris is the production stage manager, with Mikki Monfalcone as assistant stage manager.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play entertains with its charm and sense of nostalgia, but it also informs. After you enjoy the production, take a little time for some self-reflection and realize how important your kindness and good deeds are. The show is ideal for the season of joy! We congratulate Brian B. Crowe and his team on the success of the 2025 Season and we look forward to the 2026 Season announcement.

When you’re at the Theatre, be sure to visit the Retro Art Exhibit, The Sound of All Things. It is a new art exhibition by painter Ted Papoulas, on display through December. Guests will enjoy viewing this celebration of Brooklyn’s fading eras and enduring character and features a series of richly detailed gouache paintings that draw inspiration from the 1930s and 1940s.

Tickets for It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play are on sale by visiting The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s website at www.ShakespeareNJ.org or by calling the Box Office at (973) 408-5600. Performances are held at The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre located on the campus of Drew University, 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940. Matinee and evening performances are available.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

