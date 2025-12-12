CLIFFORD WARD: I'LL MAKE ME A WORLD Enters Final Weeks at Grounds for Sculpture

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Clifford Ward: I'll Make Me a World, an exhibition guest curated by Noah Smalls, is entering its final weeks and Will Close on January 11, 2026. Currently on view in the sculpture park's Museum Building, this exhibition presents a rich tapestry of themes and concepts in Ward's expansive practice. It spans over a decade of creative work, much of which was created at his studio on Grounds For Sculpture (GFS) campus. Ward is inspired by a diverse array of cultural influences, including contributions from the African diaspora, Australian Aboriginal people, and Native American and Māori cultures. His work often explores geometry, Cubism, mythology, and anthropomorphism. Together, these myriad influences, themes and concepts transcend temporal and geographical confines, resonating with the collective human experience.

Ward's artistic journey envisions a Black future that reclaims and reinterprets the symbolism and history of the past. Conceptually, it aligns with Afrofuturism, a cultural aesthetic with roots in the mid-twentieth century. The aesthetic weaves together science fiction, history and fantasy to explore Black experiences and imagine liberatory futures. This is embodied by Ward's “Animism” series, a body of work featuring totemic figures displaying intricate geometries, mythologies, textures, and symbols. Despite their ethereal origins, these sculptures firmly root themselves in the present moment. These works also demonstrate a sculptural process that Ward has developed and refined over many years: wrapping plaster bandages around a supporting armature, which is reinforced and shaped with a variety of materials, such as steel, wood, Styrofoam, cardboard, and newspaper, and subsequently finished with shellac, brown wax, and acrylic paint.

This solo exhibition of Ward's work not only celebrates Afrofuturism as a dynamic artistic genre, but also underscores its evolution and potential future directions within visual culture. It encourages audiences to engage deeply with diverse cultural narratives, transcending temporal and spatial boundaries to address themes that are simultaneously timeless and forward-thinking. It invites viewers to embark on a journey of exploration and introspection, hopefully challenging them to reconsider their perspectives on identity, history, and the future.

About the Guest Curator for Clifford Ward: I'll Make Me a World:

Noah Smalls (he/him) is a museum consultant, exhibition designer, gallery director, and interpretive program developer. With a diverse portfolio of clients, including the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA), Mural Arts Philadelphia, the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP), the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, and the American Friends Service Committee, Smalls has left an indelible mark on numerous cultural institutions across the nation. He currently serves as the Director of Exhibitions and Collections Management at the esteemed Williams College Museum of Art in Massachusetts, as well as the Director of the vibrant Rush Arts Philadelphia Gallery in Pennsylvania. Smalls brings a depth of knowledge and artistic insight to his work, continually pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. Driven by his mission to contribute to the ongoing transition of the museum field, he is dedicated to creating spaces that showcase art and serve as platforms for dialogue, education, and social change. His vision for the future of museums embraces diversity and accessibility, ensuring that art remains a powerful tool for transformation and enlightenment.

New Jersey Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY) 3.2% of votes 2. HAIR (Vanguard Theater Company) 3% of votes 3. SCHOOL OF ROCK (Playhouse 22) 2.9% of votes Vote Now!