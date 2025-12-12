 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Gateway Playhouse Adds An Extra Sunday Matinee Performance Of SCROOGE THE MUSICAL

“Scrooge the Musical” is directed by Chip Garrison.

By: Dec. 12, 2025
Gateway Playhouse Adds An Extra Sunday Matinee Performance Of SCROOGE THE MUSICAL Image

Gateway Playhouse has added an extra Sunday matinee performance to the successful run of their holiday show “Scrooge the Musical” 2 p.m., Dec. 21. Original show performances continue as scheduled Friday to Sunday, Dec. 12 to 14. 

Based on Charles Dickens’ beloved “A Christmas Carol,” “Scrooge the Musical” brings the timeless holiday tale to life with warmth, humor and music by Leslie Bricusse. The story follows miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on his magical Christmas Eve journey, complete with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, as he discovers the true spirit of the season. Lively songs, dazzling dance numbers and heartfelt moments fill this festive holiday classic. 

“Scrooge the Musical” is directed by Chip Garrison, who directed the Gateway’s past two holiday shows, “White Christmas” (2024) and “A New London Christmas Carol” (2023). The cast includes Nathan Moore playing the title role of Ebenezer Scrooge, and Scott Friedman as his overworked and underpaid employee Bob Cratchit.



Regional Awards
New Jersey Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY)
3.2% of votes
2. HAIR (Vanguard Theater Company)
3% of votes
3. SCHOOL OF ROCK (Playhouse 22)
2.8% of votes

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos