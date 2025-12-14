BLACKBARN in NoMad Publishes New Cookbook-Make Chef Doherty's Renowned Recipes

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Editor's Note: We recently had the pleasure of dining at BLACKBARN Restaurant and are delighted that Chef John Doherty has made some of the restaurant's beloved recipes that we enjoyed available in a new cookbook. It's ideal for a holiday gift for your favorite home chef!

In celebration of BLACKBARN Restaurant's 10th Anniversary in 2025, Chef John Doherty sought to capture the memories from some of its most festive occasions, stories from staff both past and present. The book, BLACKBARN: From Our Kitchen to Yours highlights the restaurant's purveyors from across the New York tri-state area that supply its menu with freshest possible ingredients. And, of course, the delicious recipes are the centerpiece of this beautifully illustrated book.

In BLACKBARN: From Our Kitchen to Yours, Chef Doherty shares more than 75 recipes from the restaurant's day one menu staples, like the Butternut Squash Ravioli, Wild Mushroom Toast, and seasonal favorites like its Roasted Heirloom Carrots with English Pea Hummus. Craft scrumptious desserts that include Apple Cider Doughnuts and Pumpkin Cheesecake. We like that the book highlights food for the changing seasons.

In addition to the recipes, Doherty shares fun stories from before opening BLACKBARN, including those from his extended tenure as the Executive Chef of the Waldorf Astoria and favorite memories from the 10 years of BLACKBARN. He also shares the fascinating stories of the chef teams leading the kitchens at both the flagship BLACKBARN NoMad and its sister restaurant BLACKBARN Hudson Valley at Diamond Mills Resort in Saugerties, NY.

BLACKBARN: From Our Kitchen to Yours is available on Amazon Barnes & Noble and via the publisher .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Skyhorse Publishing