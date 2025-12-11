Violinist Bella Hristova to Perform Work by Andreia Pinto Correia at Princeton Symphony Orchestra

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bulgarian-American violinist Bella Hristova and a work by New York-based Portuguese composer Andreia Pinto Correia will be spotlighted at Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) concerts shortly after the New Year.

Hristova marks her January 10-11 return to the PSO as soloist in performances of Sergei Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, Op. 19. Hristova last performed with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra in 2014 with Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov, also Bulgarian, conducting.

Andreia Pinto Correia's Ciprés was composed in 2018 and dedicated to maestro Rossen Milanov through a League of American Orchestras' Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Commission. Pinto Correia says, “The work reflects my longtime interest in Iberian Literature and, in particular, with the writings of Federico García Lorca. I am thrilled to have maestro Milanov conducting Ciprés once again, this time with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra. Having lived in Princeton for four years, I have the most cherished memories of the orchestra and the community."

Pinto Correia's Ciprés was inspired by the Spanish poet Federico García Lorca's similarly titled work, the text of which pairs specific trees with a corresponding form of water. Prokofiev wrote his violin concerto in his mid-twenties, in 1917, the year of the Russian Revolution; its lyrical first movement and contrasting second movement reveal the composer's wit and taste for irony. Dmitri Shostakovich, another Russian composer, wrote his first symphony at 18 as a graduation project, offering a new post-revolutionary voice to the music world.

Maestro Milanov will conduct both concerts at Richardson Auditorium, on the campus of Princeton University. Pinto Correia and Hristova will join the Maestro in conversation at the January 11 pre-concert talk at 3pm, free to Sunday ticket holders in the concert hall. Pinto Correia will be present at ancillary events and attend both performances.

Single tickets start at $40; there are also cost-saving ticket packages available. Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. Visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

On Friday, January 9 at 5:30pm, Andreia Pinto Correia will give a presentation at the Institute for Advanced Study's Wolfensohn Hall with support from the Edward T. Cone Foundation. The event is centered on how her Portuguese heritage infuses her compositions, and includes live music provided by a string quartet made up of PSO musicians. The event is free with ticketed registration available through the Institute's website.

Pinto Correia's music will serve as inspiration to middle school artists and writers participating in the orchestra's 2026 BRAVO! Listen Up! music response program. Pinto Correia will work with the students at a morning workshop on Friday, held at the Arts Council of Princeton with art instructor April Zay in preparation for the students' listening to the live performance of Ciprés. The students' creative works will be on public display weekends, April 18 through May 3 at the Adriana Groza Gallery at 38 Spring Street, Princeton, NJ.

