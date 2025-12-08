Video: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Trailer at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

Performances run through December 28th at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has released an all new trailer for its current production, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, running through December 28th at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.
It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play tells the timeless story of George Bailey — a man who, with the help of a gentle angel named Clarence, discovers just how many lives he has touched and how truly wonderful life can be. Heart-felt, nostalgic, and full of holiday spirit, this live radio play is a joyful reminder of community, kindness, and the magic of the season.
The company includes RJ Foster (Broadway: Home and Fat Ham) as Freddie Filmore/Mr. Potter, Paul Henry as Foley Artist/Uncle Billy, and Tony Roach (Broadway: Flying Over Sunset, My Fair Lady, Bright Star) as Jack Laurents/George. Andy Paterson and Tina Stafford return to their roles from STNJ’s 2017 production, as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood/Clarence and Lana Sherwood/Violet, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Tiffany Topol, making her STNJ debut as Sally Applewhite/Mary.
The production team includes set designer Sarah Beth Hall; Costume Designer Austin Blake Conlee; lighting designer Kevin Gartley; and sound designer Steven Beckel. Brielle Morris is the production stage manager, with Mikki Monfalcone as assistant stage manager.
