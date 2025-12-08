Video: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Trailer at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has released an all new trailer for its current production, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, running through December 28th at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play tells the timeless story of George Bailey — a man who, with the help of a gentle angel named Clarence, discovers just how many lives he has touched and how truly wonderful life can be. Heart-felt, nostalgic, and full of holiday spirit, this live radio play is a joyful reminder of community, kindness, and the magic of the season.

The company includes RJ Foster (Broadway: Home and Fat Ham) as Freddie Filmore/Mr. Potter, Paul Henry as Foley Artist/Uncle Billy, and Tony Roach (Broadway: Flying Over Sunset, My Fair Lady, Bright Star) as Jack Laurents/George. Andy Paterson and Tina Stafford return to their roles from STNJ’s 2017 production, as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood/Clarence and Lana Sherwood/Violet, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Tiffany Topol, making her STNJ debut as Sally Applewhite/Mary.

The production team includes set designer Sarah Beth Hall; Costume Designer Austin Blake Conlee; lighting designer Kevin Gartley; and sound designer Steven Beckel. Brielle Morris is the production stage manager, with Mikki Monfalcone as assistant stage manager.

