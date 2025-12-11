Eva Noblezada to Close Kean Stage's 2025-2026 Season

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kean Stage will present An Evening with Eva Noblezada to close out Kean Stage's 2025-2026 season. The concert event will be presented on Sunday, April 26, at 7:00 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada brings a set list full of class, quirkiness and heartbreak as she takes you on her personal journey of discovering a deep love for music and theatre. Enjoy songs from classic musicals that take you back in time, and pop hits reimagined as if they were set in a sexy smoky speakeasy

Eva Noblezada is currently reprising her role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret on the West End after starring in the recent Broadway revival. She previously originated the lead role of Daisy in the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby and reprised Eurydice in Hadestown on the West End. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony for Hadestown. It was Eva's second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in 2017 for the title role of Miss Saigon. She was featured in the Amblin film Easter Sunday, was the lead in the AppleTV+ animated film, Luck, and starred for director Diane Paragas in the acclaimed Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She also starred in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables.

New Jersey Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY) 3.1% of votes 2. HAIR (Vanguard Theater Company) 3% of votes 3. GREASE (Plays-in-the-Park) 2.8% of votes Vote Now!