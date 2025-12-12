ArtsBergen Launches ‘Mind Your Feelings’ Public Art Installation In Hackensack

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation’s ArtsBergen initiative has launched MIND YOUR FEELINGS, an interactive public art installation now on view at the Johnson Public Library Gallery Space in Hackensack. The project uses community participation to explore mental health awareness and the relationship between emotional experiences and the body.

Presented at the Johnson Public Library, located at 274 Main Street, the installation was developed as a pilot project in collaboration with artists Juanli Carrión and Rodolfo Kusulas, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, and Bergen Makerspace. The exhibition invites visitors to engage with an interactive framework designed to translate emotional input into a visual experience intended to encourage reflection and conversation around mental wellness.

The project was developed with support from multiple community partners, including Johnson Public Library, Bergen Makerspace, the City of Hackensack Health Department, Hackensack Stigma Free, Bergen Stigma Free, and The Things Network NYC. According to the Foundation, the installation is intended to raise awareness of the mind-body connection, reduce stigma surrounding mental health, and connect visitors with local mental health resources.

Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director of the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, said the project was developed in response to the continued rise in anxiety, depression, loneliness, and stress, particularly among teens, following the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that Mind Your Feelings uses an arts-based approach to engage the public in these ongoing conversations.

ArtsBergen described the installation as a first phase of a larger concept that may expand in the future to include a large-scale outdoor sculpture incorporating lighting elements that respond to daily community input. Funding support for the current installation was provided by the Bergen County Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, as well as the Alfred N. Sanzari Family Foundation.

Since its founding in 2015, ArtsBergen has produced 28 public art projects and more than 20 artist networking and educational events throughout Bergen County. The initiative focuses on public art and creative placemaking projects that address community issues, including mental health, environmental concerns, downtown revitalization, and cultural identity.

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation is a Hackensack-based nonprofit organization that works with municipalities, schools, businesses, and community groups throughout North Jersey to address regional challenges and improve quality of life through collaborative initiatives.

New Jersey Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY) 3.2% of votes 2. HAIR (Vanguard Theater Company) 3% of votes 3. GREASE (Plays-in-the-Park) 2.9% of votes Vote Now!