Review: EBENEZER SCROOGE’S BIG JERSEY CHRISTMAS SHOW at GSP-Holiday Fun for All

“The holidays bring out the best in us!” by Fred in Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show

The Christmas spirit is on full display at George Street Playhouse with a show that will surely please all. Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show is ingeniously written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and wonderfully directed by Gordon Greenberg. The fast-paced production puts a clever spin on the Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol by smartly referencing the Garden State while maintaining the full tenor of the story. We attended a Sunday matinee that had a full house. Laiona Michelle, one of the members of GSP’s Artistic Triumvirate, graciously greeted patrons and expressed pleasure at seeing so many youngsters attending. We suggest you see it while you can with family and friends through December 21st.

Ebenezer Schrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show is set in New Brunswick on the very spot that now houses George Street Playhouse. It seems that Ebeneezer Scrooge has settled in the area but he hasn’t changed his inconsiderate, miserly behavior. When he is visited by three spirits representing the past, present and future, Scrooge comes to understand the error of his ways, and he discovers Christmas spirit with its joy of giving. We don’t want to give away all the surprises and amusing remarks that are embedded in the play, but you’ll be laughing out loud when the characters refer to all things Jersey such as Bruce Springsteen, Brunswick Square Mall, parking at Trader Joes, pork roll, the Jets, Sesame Place, Costco and many more. There are also novel elements such as the Ghost of Christmas Past arriving on a Spirit Airlines Flight; the “Sons of Pitches” carolers; the very hip spirit of Christmas Present; the puppetry portrayal of Tiny Tim; and the hilarious depiction of Fred’s two children.

The cast is a total wow! The company is led by Kevin Pariseau who masters his iconic role of Ebeneezer Scrooge. He is joined by the talents of four remarkable and charming actors that seamlessly assume many characters. They include Nehal Joshi who plays Fred and Others; Orville Mendoza as Cratchit and Others; Michele Ragusa as Christmas Past and Others; and Cathryn Wake as Christmas Present and Others.

The Creative Team has done a excellent job of developing the setting for the show. The Team includes scenic design by Adam Koch; costume design by Tristan Raines; lighting design by Rob Denton; original sound design by Bart Fastbender; additional sound design by Christopher J. Bailey; wig design by Bobbie Zlotnick; musical direction by Cathryn Wake; and associate direction by Tavia Rivee Jefferson. Casting is by McCorkle Casting and the Production Stage Manager is Samantha Flint.

There’s only one show like Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show. It takes the familiar story to new heights and will make your holiday shine bright. And at the end of the play, the cast will treat you to some music and singing, a terrific way to wrap up your outing to George Street Playhouse.

We applaud GSP's Executive Director, Edgar Herrera and the Artistic Triumvirate of Christopher J. Bailey, Scott Goldman, and Laiona Michelle on continuing to bring top shows to the metro area audience.

Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show has a run time of 80 minutes with no intermission. For tickets to matinee or evening performances, visit George Street Playhouse or call 732.246.7717. George Street Playhouse is located in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) at 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. It is in the heart of the city’s entertainment and restaurant district with many parking and mass transit options available.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

