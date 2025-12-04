Video: EBENEZER SCROOGE’S BIG JERSEY CHRISTMAS SHOW! at George Street Playhouse

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





George Street Playhouse is currently presenting EBENEZER SCROOGE’S BIG JERSEY CHRISTMAS SHOW!, written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Check out a video trailer of the show.

Directed by Greenberg, the production features a five-member cast in a contemporary New Jersey–set reimagining of the classic holiday tale. The engagement runs through December at the New Brunswick performing arts center.