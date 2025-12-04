Video: EBENEZER SCROOGE’S BIG JERSEY CHRISTMAS SHOW! at George Street Playhouse

A new holiday comedy now running at George Street Playhouse.
George Street Playhouse is currently presenting EBENEZER SCROOGE’S BIG JERSEY CHRISTMAS SHOW!, written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Check out a video trailer of the show.
Directed by Greenberg, the production features a five-member cast in a contemporary New Jersey–set reimagining of the classic holiday tale. The engagement runs through December at the New Brunswick performing arts center.
The production features Nehal Joshi, Orville Mendoza, Kevin Pariseau, Michele Ragusa, and Cathryn Wake. The limited engagement runs through December 21, 2025.
Videos