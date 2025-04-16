Celebrity Attractions Announces 2025-2026 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrity Attractions is proud to announce the 2025-2026 Broadway Season, one that isn’t just another Broadway season. It’s a lineup of legends. From the magic of WICKED to the moves of MJ, the mischief of ELF The Musical to the heart of MRS. DOUBTFIRE and wit of Mark Twain TONIGHT—every show is a must-see!

“We are excited to present another season of Broadway at Robinson Center,” says Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions. “One short day is definitely not enough – you need to experience a full season of Broadway here in Little Rock. Our legendary lineup is packed with shows the whole family will love. We’re looking forward to seeing you for five fabulous shows where you, your family and your friends can connect, laugh and enjoy.”

A slice of Americana

Emmy-Award Winning Actor Richard Thomas will star in a new production of Mark Twain TONIGHT! on stages across North America, beginning in the 2025-2026 season. Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook. Mark Twain’s wry humor and irreverent observations led to his being called “the nation’s one true comic genius” (The New York Times). Millions have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain’s “uproariously funny” and “pungently wise” (Time Magazine) commentary.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE – October 24-26, 2025

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together.



Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Little Rock in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

London Company of Elf the Musical

Photo by Matt Crockett.

ELF The Musical – November 7-9, 2025

Family Holiday Favorite!



ELF The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. This all-new tour, based on the acclaimed 2024 Broadway production, was hailed by The New York Times, which said, “The show has cracked the code of all-ages comedy, the kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter,” and celebrated in The New Yorker, “It’s enough to make you believe in the magic of Christmas.” This modern-day holiday classic, says The Daily Beast, “is a gift for kids and adults, and a very ‘sparklejollytwinklejingley’ night out!"

Studio 54 The First National Tour cast of MJ.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

MJ The Musical – March 3-8, 2026

THE FOUR-TIME TONY AWARD®-WINNING HIT

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Little Rock in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany; and Sydney, Australia…and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Central Arkansas as it makes its premiere at Robinson Center in March 2026. “A Riveting Adrenaline rush!” declares The Washington Post.

Lauren Samuels as Elphaba in the National Tour of WICKED

photo by Joan Marcus 2024

WICKED – April 8-19, 2026

The Original Broadway Blockbuster



WICKED, Little Rock’s most “popular” musical, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin – smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. “If every musical had the brains, heart and courage of WICKED, Broadway really would be a magical place” (Time Magazine).

To secure seats for the Celebrity Attractions’ 2025-2026 Broadway Season at Robinson Center become a Broadway Season Subscriber. Season Subscribers have many benefits including: the best seats at the lowest prices, the same great seats for every show, the ability to buy additional tickets to individual shows before the public (when permitted), the option to exchange show tickets to another performance before the public on sale, and the opportunity to purchase tickets to any special add-on productions before the general-public. Current Season Subscribers will be sent their renewal letter later this spring.

New Broadway Season Subscriber seat selection will become available this summer. The official launch date will be determined once the season ticket renewal process of our current Season Subscribers is complete. To become a Season Subscriber, register your email address at www.CelebrityAttractions.com and we will email you when new seasons are on sale.

Comments