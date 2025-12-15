THE VISITORS To Make U.S. Premiere At Perelman Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) will present the U.S. premiere of THE VISITORS, written by Jane Harrison and directed by Wesley Enoch. The production marks the play’s first international presentation and is presented in partnership with Under the Radar Festival. An opening performance is scheduled for January 22.

Set on Sydney Harbor in January 1788, THE VISITORS follows seven Aboriginal leaders as they gather to respond to the arrival of a mysterious fleet of giant ships. As the vessels draw closer, the group must decide whether to send the strangers away or welcome them, confronting questions of sovereignty, survival, and community in the face of irreversible change.

The play received the 2023 Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Mainstage Production and Best Ensemble. The production is a Moogahlin Performing Arts and Sydney Theatre Company collaboration, produced by Performing Lines.

All performances will take place at PAC NYC, located at 6 World Trade Center, 251 Fulton Street.

TICKETS AND ACCESS

Tickets are available through PACNYC.org or by calling 212-266-3000. PAC NYC offers $30 ticket programs for audiences under 30, responders, and educators, with student discounts of up to 50 percent. Group discounts of up to 20 percent are available by contacting groups@pacnyc.org.

PAC NYC is committed to accessibility and meets or exceeds ADA standards. Additional accessibility information is available on the PAC NYC website.