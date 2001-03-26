Review: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Performing Arts Center On The Square in Searcy

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Have you ever wondered why Peter Pan never wanted to grow up? Performing Arts Center on the Square in Searcy answered this question in their production of PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, directed by the wonderful Hope Hargrove, which ran from November 13–23. Hargrove led her talented cast on a whirlwind adventure filled with imagination and laughter on this high-seas tale about the boy who would rule Neverland.

Written by Rick Elice, and based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER follows the unnamed boy and his fellow orphans, Prentiss and Ted, who find themselves aboard a ship where they are intended to be snake food. Meanwhile, young and determined Starcatcher-in-training Molly Aster is on a secret mission to protect a trunk filled with magical starstuff, a substance so powerful it must never fall into the wrong hands. When chaos erupts and the pirates take over, the children and Molly work together to keep the starstuff safe, but in a heroic moment, Peter is saved by the magic and carried toward an unknown island. Awaiting them there are mermaids, danger, discovery, and unexpected friendship, which becomes the first chapter of the legendary tale of the boy who would never grow up.

This show is built on ensemble-driven magic, and this ensemble was my favorite thus far, working together with such unified playfulness and precision that every moment felt intentional, vibrant, and joyously alive.

Leading the company, Kyleigh Gustke brought a vulnerable spark to Peter that made his emotional transformation shine. Eva Moss was a fierce and whip-smart Molly, confidently steering the adventure with heart. Gustke and Moss were a great duo team leading the cast, their growing friendship and playful banter grounding the story with youthful excitement. The orphans, Andy Ferren as Prentiss and Ethan Hays as Ted, created a hilarious trio with Peter. I don't know if I arrived at the show hungry, but the one I identified with and give my starry-heart eyes to is Ethan Hays as Ted. With his constant obsession with food and cuteness overload, he had me smiling every time he entered the stage.

Jenni Tillery absolutely devoured the stage as Black Stache, gloriously outrageous and deliciously dramatic, with Casey Rausch as Smee doubling the comedy with perfect sidekick energy. The rest of this talented cast kept the momentum soaring: Erika Kuikka as Scott, Jess Tapley as Aster, Greg Cooper as Alf, Robert Leeseberg as Slank, Joanna Ronnau as Mrs. Bumbrake, Hayley Murry as Mack, Madison Henderson as Grempkin, Terrence Ricks as Sanchez, and Gayla Pruitt as Teacher. Ronnau’s Mrs. Bumbrake’s unexpected romance was a joy to watch, bringing giggles to every moment she shared with Alf. Each actor played multiple roles and contributed to the storytelling with bold character choices and wonderfully comedic timing.

PACOTS embraces the community mentality and allows their performers to shine in their productions. They bring quality entertainment to downtown while building confidence and artistic growth for everyone involved, fostering meaningful connections between local artists and audiences. In doing so, they continue to strengthen a vibrant arts culture in Searcy that inspires imaginations of every age.

