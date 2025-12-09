Review: DISNEY'S FROZEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

When snowflakes sparkle across the stage and the familiar strains of the first chords begin, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse’s production of Frozen the Musical, with Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Book by Jennifer Lee, and Directed by Don Bolinger, makes one thing immediately clear: this is going to be something special. Running through New Year’s Eve, it’s an affectionate, full-hearted homage to the Disney classic, lovingly adapted for Murry’s stage with big aspirations. From the moment the lights rise, this Broadway-level production on their intimate stage creates a cozy night of music, magic, and sisterly love.

The narrative remains true to the core of the original: the bond (and growing tension) between two sisters, the struggle for acceptance, and the triumph of love over fear. Murry’s doesn’t attempt to reinvent the story, nor does it need to. What this production offers is the emotional through-line of the tale, delivered with simplicity and sincerity. The familiarity of the songs and the story works to its advantage here: audiences come ready with memories, and the show taps directly into that collective nostalgia. As with any good musical adaptation, the strength lies less in surprises and more in delivering what people came to see, in this case, a warm, uplifting experience.

The cast approaches this production with a palpable sense of affection for the material, and leading the magic is Brianna East as Elsa. This is by far my favorite role she has played. She made the most perfect Elsa — regal yet vulnerable, icy yet warm — and when it was time for her to sing “Let It Go,” all the young Elsas in the audience glowed as their heroine brought the iconic song to life. You could see little hands rise, tiny voices sing along, and wide eyes shimmer with awe. It was a beautiful moment that captured exactly why this story continues to resonate with a new generation of dreamers.

When I think of who embodies a Disney Princess to perfection, my mind immediately goes to Bridget Davis. Her smile is contagious, and the joy shines through her eyes. I absolutely loved her as Anna. She is playful, courageous, and captures your heart with ease. She is the kind of heroine audiences of all ages want to cheer for. Her spirited energy balances beautifully with East’s regal Elsa, making their sisterly bond one of the most endearing elements of the production.

New to the Murry’s stage, Jesse Plourde brought Hans to life so well that the audience instantly understood why he’s one of Disney’s most deceptive villains. Charming when he needed to be, suspicious just beneath the surface, and ultimately deliciously conniving, Plourde delivered the full arc with confidence. We had a blast booing him at curtain call, a sure sign he nailed the villainy and gave the performance everything it deserved.

Michael Pere brought Olaf to life with such precision and personality, it was easy to forget there was a human behind the snowman. His comedic timing was spot-on, and every line bubbled with cheerful optimism, which is exactly what audiences adore about Olaf. The kids lit up every time he stepped on stage, and the adults couldn’t resist his charm either. His performance was a joyful reminder that some characters are as lovable in real life as they are on screen.

The Hinton sisters, Jane and Ivy, stole the spotlight as Young Anna and Young Elsa. Their adorable energy, strong vocals, and believable sibling playfulness set the emotional foundation for the entire show. From their very first notes, the audience was invested. Their performances made us fall in love with these characters all over again, and they carried the joy of childhood beautifully into the story’s more mature themes.

The magical Quinton Sanders as Pabbie brought a wise, mystical presence to the stage every time he appeared, grounding the story with warmth and a touch of enchantment. Katherine Greer added her own sparkle, and together with the ensemble, “Fixer Upper” became one of the most fun numbers of the night, full of playful choreography, bright humor, and a burst of energy that had the audience laughing and clapping along.

Michael Klucher and Moriah Connerson as King Agnarr and Queen Iduna carried themselves with the quiet dignity befitting royalty, adding a tender parental presence to the story. However, Klucher’s show-stealing turn as Oaken was a completely different delight. When he led the cast in “Hygge,” the audience absolutely lost it. The comedic timing, the bold personality, and the sheer joy of that number had everyone laughing so hard we nearly forgot the cold outside.

Also deserving of major applause is Sven, one of the most impressively realized characters on the Murry’s stage. The puppet itself is beautifully crafted with striking detail, but it’s Adam R. Whitfield-Mentgen’s performance that truly brings the reindeer to life. Once he settled in, every subtle movement — especially those big, expressive eyes — felt so natural that the audience quickly forgot they were watching a puppet at all. It was astonishingly lifelike and added an unforgettable layer of magic to the show.

The production design, costumes, lighting, and stagecraft, deserves a special nod. Behind the scenes, Stage Manager Keylan Alderson keeps the story gliding as smoothly as Elsa’s ice, ensuring the evening’s magic unfolds without a hitch. ostumes glinted with a wintry sparkle, lighting shifted gracefully, allowing the mood to follow naturally from scenes of fear or sorrow to joy and celebration.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a night at Murry’s without their signature dinner-theatre experience. The buffet features a variety of tasty holiday fare served by their always-friendly staff. I personally devoured the ham and sweet potato casserole, which was pure comfort on a plate, and I absolutely couldn’t resist taking a second helping of the cheesecake ball. I even found myself proclaiming my love for that decadent treat to the diners around me. No regrets.

Frozen the Musical at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse runs now through New Year’s, so if you’re looking for a festive evening with your favorite Disney lover, don’t wait too long to plan your visit. Tickets are available through the Murry’s box office or online, and given the heart this cast and crew pour into the show, it’s easy to see why seats fill quickly during the holiday run. Check out their website at murrysdp.com.

Reader Reviews

Arkansas Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WIZARD OF OZ (Arts One Presents) 12.6% of votes 2. CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION (Arkansas State University Theatre) 12.4% of votes 3. TUCK EVERLASTING (Harding University Theatre) 10.8% of votes Vote Now!

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...