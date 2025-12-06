Review: SHE LOVES ME at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Article Written by Guest Writer Emma Bertram

The Pocket Community Theatre is bringing Hot Springs’ holiday magic to the stage with its whimsical and warmly nostalgic production of She Loves Me. Directed by David Fleming, with assistance by Music Director Kristen LaMadrid and Choreographer Naomi Bates, the show runs for seven performances from now through Dec. 14, with evening shows on Dec. 5,6,12 and 13 at 7 p.m and matinees on Dec. 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices include $21.40 for students and seniors, $26.50 for general admission, and $52 for VIP Cabaret seating.

Based on the same source material that inspired Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, with Music by Jerry Bock & Sheldon Harnick, and Book by Joe Masteroff, captures the charm of a classic holiday romance. The musical transports audiences to Maraczek’s Parfumerie, a refined European perfume shop in the 1930s where daily tensions, personal ambitions, and secret affections bubble beneath the surface. At the center of the story is the prickly yet endearing relationship between clerks George Nowack, played by Trae Warner, and Amalia Balash, played by Bonnie Maisen. They spar relentlessly at work while unknowingly falling in love with each other through anonymous letters.

The multitalented actress Maisen dazzles audience members with her melodically wide vocal range as she portrays the character arc of Ms. Balash. Her solo musical number Vanilla Ice Cream hilariously embodies the emotional turmoil of a young woman falling in love. Alongside Maisen, Warner’s portrayal of Mr. Nowack complimented the romantic development between two rivaling clerks. Warner perfectly portrayed the struggle young men face when having to take the initiative in pursuing their love interest. Each powerful emotion Nowack feels radiates into the audience, adding to the authenticity of this production.

Around them, the shop pulses with its own lively drama. Ilona Ritter, played by the beautiful Ashley Reynolds, navigates her rocky on-again, off-again relationship with the effortlessly smooth Steven Kodaly, played by retired Broadway veteran Rick Qualls. Arpad, played by Eian Sams, the eager delivery boy, desperately hopes to prove himself worthy of becoming a full-time clerk. Even the owner, Mr. Maraczek, played by Bryan Miller (who only had two weeks to learn his role) faces private turmoil that spills into the workplace, adding a surprising emotional depth to the show. The musical’s balance of heartfelt comedy and intricate character interplay gives the small shop an unforgettable sense of life.

The production’s visual world is equally compelling. Kathryn Lightsey’s costume design transports audiences straight into the 1930s, with beautifully tailored suits, period-accurate dresses, and thoughtful accessories that highlight both character and era. The level of detail provided by Lightsey helps anchor the entire performance in its time and place.

The set is especially striking, creating an intricate and immersive parfumerie. Individual counters mark each clerk’s workspace, backed by shelves meticulously arranged with merchandise. A cash register station placed downstage helps establish the store’s rhythm and movement. Each counter displays a thoughtfully assembled mix of feminine toiletries: powders, lotions, rouge, alongside ornate perfume flasks and polished trinkets. These elements build a glittering world of beauty that is both functional and visually enchanting.

As the story moves into the Christmas season, the shop transforms into a festive winter wonderland. Customers bustle in and out, and a charming recurring detail show employees lining up at the door to serenade departing shoppers with a graceful farewell. The cast’s chemistry shines during these moments, capturing both the strain and camaraderie of a small business during the holidays.



Whether attending with a date, friends, or family, She Loves Me offers a warmly uplifting theatrical escape. Its humor, heart, and timeless score make The Pocket Community Theatre’s production a delightful seasonal treat, one that embodies the joy, nostalgia, and gentle magic of the holidays. For more information and tickets, visit their website at pockettheatre.com.

