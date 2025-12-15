Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Robert Ellis
- BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
53%
Liz Callaway
- LIZ CALLAWAY: BROADWAY & BEYOND
- TheatreSquared
47%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Penny McGlawn
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
12%
Alix Barrett
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
11%
Heidee Lyn Alsdorf
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
8%
Allison Callaway
- SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
8%
Brianna Larson
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
7%
Rachel Pianalto Strickland
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
7%
Brian Earles
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Amaya Hardin
- DREAMGIRLS
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Bailey Greenwood
- GREASE
- The Rialto
5%
Amaya Hardin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
5%
Moriah Connerson
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
5%
Brianna Larson
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Sarah Ellis
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
4%
Miles Meckling
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
4%
Summer Brinley
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
3%
Shane Boen
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
3%
Annslee Clay
- NEWSIES
- Royal Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Samuel Ofosu Danquah
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
11%
Caity Church
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
11%
Caelon Colbert
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
9%
Katy White
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
9%
Claire Abernathy
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
8%
Sharon Combs
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%
Stacy Breshears
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
6%
Rachel Mills & Stephanie Whitcomb
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
6%
Caity Church
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
5%
Jayla Lee
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
5%
Lorrie West
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
4%
Riley Posey
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
4%
Katy White
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
4%
Claire Abernathy
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Ruby Kemph
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- TheatreSquared
2%
Judith Bossi
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Helene Siebrits
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
2%
Jennifer McClory
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%
Selena Hinds
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
1%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
27%CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
22%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
21%A-STATE DANCE SHOW
- Arkansas State University Theatre
17%PERCY JACKSON:THE LIGHTING THEIF:THE MUSICAL
- The Royal Players
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Ben Jones
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
13%
Dallas Martinez
- CINDERELLA: BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
9%
Claire Wewers
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
9%
Caelon Colbert
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
7%
Lexie Edmunds
- BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
7%
Tami Kendal
- SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
7%
Taijee Bunch
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players
6%
Van Stewman
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
6%
Caelon Colbert
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%
Rachel Mills
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
6%
Amy Herzberg & James Taylor Odom
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
5%
Summer Brinley
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
4%
Shane Boen
- GREASE
- The Rialto
3%
Taijee Bunch
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%
Mari Burbank
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Brittany Tavernaro
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
2%
Jesse Burgner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
2%
David Weatherly
- A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Caelon Colbert
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
13%
Na'Tosha De'Von
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
13%
Steven Frye
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
12%
Brianna Larson
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
10%
Quinn Gassaway
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%
Steve Mitchel
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
5%
Shane Boen
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Rialto
5%
Darianne Mull
- FOR COLORED GIRLS
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
5%
Sarah Behrend-Wilcox
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
5%
Dexter Singleton
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- TheatreSquared
4%
Karen Appleget
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
4%
Chris Fritzges
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
4%
Dallas Martinez
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
DayDay Robinson
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Vickie Washington
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%
Paul Bowling
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- The Weekend Theater
1%
Damon Kiely
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
1%
Rick Sordelet
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- TheatreSquared
1%
Rebecca Rivas
- TWENTY50
- TheatreSquared
1%
Karen Appleget
- MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
1%
Samuel Brett Williams
- DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
1%
Karen Appleget
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FIREST
- Grant county theater
0%Best Ensemble THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
10%NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
10%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
7%CINDERELLA: BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
6%WEST SIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
5%THE COLOR PURPLE
- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players
5%DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective
5%ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
5%GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
4%GREASE
- The Rialto
4%EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
3%BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
3%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
3%JEKYLL & HYDE
- The Royal Players
3%LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
2%MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
2%KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- TheatreSquared
2%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- TheatreSquared
1%NEWISES
- Royal Theatre
1%THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
1%STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Littrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
16%
Julia Murphy
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
13%
Caisa Sanburg
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
10%
Shawn Irish
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
10%
Dena Kimberling
- SIX
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
9%
Matthew Burns
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
7%
Tom Littrell
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
6%
Faith Spencer
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
6%
Eli Webb
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Caisa Sanburg
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Jeffrey Oakley
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
4%
Tom Littrell
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
3%
Dee Flax
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Michael Gottlieb
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
2%
Shawn Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%
Shawn D. Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Cheri Headrick
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
12%
Dr. Kristen Sullivan
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
11%
Stacey Neely
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
11%
Angela Bloodworth-Collier
- THE PROM
- actors Theatre of Little Rock
10%
Jason Burrow
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
9%
Bob Bidewell
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
7%
Cheri Headrick
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
6%
La'Leata May
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
6%
Cheri Headrick
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
5%
Justin McCartney
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
5%
Kent Britton
- GREASE
- The Rialto
4%
Jason Burrow
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
4%
Kent Britton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
3%
Ellen Wiles
- A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
3%
Jermey Barnes
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
1%
Kaleb Hughes
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%Best Musical THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
13%CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
12%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Harding University Theatre
11%SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
10%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
7%DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
7%WESTSIDE STORY
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%THE COLOR PURPLE
- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players
5%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Community Theater
5%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
4%GREASE
- The Rialto
4%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theatre
3%MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Royal Players
2%A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
2%PERCY JACKSON THE LIGHTING THIEF THE MUSICAL
- The Royal Players
1%FROG AND TOAD
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
1%INTO THE WOODS
- Royal Theatre
1%NEWSIES
- Royal Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
24%MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
22%THE BAKE OFF
- Arts Live Theatre
18%THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
15%CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
12%DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
10%Best Performer In A Musical
John Sullivan
- SHREK
- The Pocket Theater
11%
Asher Jordan
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
8%
Quinton Sanders
- DREAM GIRLS
- Actors theatre
5%
Emily Provence
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Belle Overstreet
- GREASE
- The Rialto
4%
Miranda Clark
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
4%
Ash Henson
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
3%
Andrew Albertson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
3%
Keiren minter
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Murray’s playhouse
3%
Isaiah Wallis
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Mary-Thomas Hattier
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
3%
Rex Wilkins
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
3%
Will Parkman
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%
Haley Reed
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Makayla Shipe
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
2%
Luke Holt
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Kirt Thomas
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Angelica Glass
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Kayla Henderson
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
2%
Diana Weeks
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
2%
Greta Davidson
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
2%
Petralina Rae
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
2%
Brenya Sutton
- CARRIE THE MUSICAL
- The Weekend Theater
2%
Isabella Nguyen
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Caleb Purtell
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Rialto
2%Best Performer In A Play
Willie Lucius
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
11%
Amaya Hardin
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
10%
Anna Wright
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
7%
Ella Scott
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
6%
Cindy Nations
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Rialto
5%
Zane Brewer
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Garrett Brenneman
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
4%
Paul Ryan
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
4%
Bob Bidewell
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
4%
Bryce Kemph
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- TheatreSquared
3%
Beaux Jones
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
3%
Xander Udochi
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
3%
Kaylynn Robison
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
3%
Judith Bossi
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Millie Medlock
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
3%
Kelley Ponder
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
3%
Summer Brinley
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
2%
Zoey Newcomb
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
2%
Miki Gaynor
- RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
2%
Quinn Gasaway
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
2%
Heather Stringfellow
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Katie Choate
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- The Weekend Theater
2%
Erin Newman
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
2%
Kevin Day
- DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
2%
Brandon Alvion
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%Best Play A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
16%STEAL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective
14%NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
10%EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
9%TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
9%ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
6%GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
5%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%FOR COLORED GIRLS
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
4%MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
4%TWELFTH NIGHT
- TheatreSquared
4%KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
4%STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%GOD OF CARNAGE
- The Weekend Theater
2%IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%RUMORS
- The Royal Players
1%CHAO’S IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%DERBY DAY
- southern theatre company
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Jessing
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
13%
Baron Pugh
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- TheatreSquared
11%
Britton Lynn
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
9%
Jeff McLaughlin
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
8%
Jamie Spillars
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
8%
Danny Grace
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
7%
TJ Brown
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
7%
Lauren Lusk
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Austin Aschbrenner
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
5%
Gabby Mason
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
5%
Greg Blacklaw
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
4%
Jeff McLaughlin
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Greg Blacklaw
- INTO THE WOODS
- Royal Theatre
3%
Kim Powers
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
3%
Jeff McLaughlin
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Skylar Craig
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
1%
Shawn Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%
Garrett Krisell & Sidney Harvey
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%
Eleanor Kahn
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
1%
Jeremy Barnes
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
1%
Shawn D. Irish
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steven Jones
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
23%
Caisa Sanburg
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
14%
Ben Smith
- TWILIGHT BOWL
- University of Arkansas Theatre
11%
Nathan Abshear
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
10%
Cricket S. Myers
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- TheatreSquared
10%
Jermey Barnes
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
8%
Alex Worthington
- IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING
- TheatreSquared
6%
Jarrett Robinett
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Kaleb Hughes
- CHAOS IN THE FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
5%
Caisa Sanburg
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Jarrett Robinett
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Christie Chiles Twillie
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Addi Jones
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Arts One Presents
10%
Adam-Arizaga
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
9%
Tiara Piggee
- DREAM GIRLS
- Actors Theatre
6%
Amaya Hardin
- THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
6%
Lynn Manning
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Arts One Presents
6%
Judith Bossi
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
5%
Rita Woodward
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
5%
Torres De’von Eskew
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
4%
Caity Church
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
4%
Sa’teh Hampton
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- The Royal Players
4%
Izzy Hammond
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- The Royal Players
4%
Kelly Clarke
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
4%
Katie Choate
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Royal Theater
3%
Alissa Gaithe
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
3%
Makenzie Booker
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
3%
Addison Lumpkins
- NEWSIES
- Royal Theatre
3%
Valerie Arnold
- THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
3%
Josh Strickland
- A NEW BRAIN
- The Weekend Theater
2%
Amy Talbert
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Theatre Collective
2%
Isaiah Austin
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
2%
Brandon Nichols
- THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
2%
Max Emery
- CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION
- Arkansas State University Theatre
1%
London Omo
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
1%
Gabrielle Lewis
- DISENCHANTED!
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
1%
Emily Swenskie
- THE EMBER SOCIETY
- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lily Jo Ayres
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas
12%
Gabe Williams
- A RASIN IN THE SUN
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
12%
Libby Wills
- EMMA
- Arkansas State University Theatre
10%
Brooke Wallace
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
8%
Trey Warner
- GREATER TUNA
- The Pocket Theater
7%
Alyssa Martinez
- TWENTY50
- TheatreSquared
6%
Ashley Adams
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
6%
Ben Bingham
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
6%
Riley Kelly
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
5%
Cassie Renee Bennett
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
4%
Jo Crites
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Arkansas State University Theatre
3%
Donovan Walters
- STUCK ON A TRAIN
- Arkansas State University Theatre
2%
Mark Ulrich
- PRIMARY TRUST
- TheatreSquared
2%
Robin Starck
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Heather Hooten
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
2%
Emily Hutcheson
- NOISES OFF!
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Chris Klinger
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
2%
Grant Watkins
- KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- UCA Summer Theatre
2%
Jamie Hall
- A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED
- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
2%
Peyton Grisham
- CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
1%
Casey Ivy
- MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
1%
Lewis Sanders
- DERBY DAY
- Southern Theatre Company
1%
Karen Goins
- MURDER AT THE ART SHOW
- Grant county theater
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
19%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Murray’s playhouse
17%PERCY JACKSON THE LIGHTN THIEF THE MUSICAL
- The Royal Players
10%THE PROM
- Actors Theatre of Little Rock
10%SIX
- Argenta Contemporary Theatre
10%NEWISES
- Royal Theatre
9%LITTLE WOMEN
- Grant county theater
8%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Royal Players
7%SUESSICAL
- The Royal Players
5%CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST
- Grant county theater
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Actors Theatre of Little Rock
13%
Arkansas State University Theatre
12%
Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
11%
Theatre Collective
10%
TheatreSquared
10%
The Pocket Theater
8%
Arts One Presents
8%
Royal Theatre
5%
The Rialto
4%
UCA Summer Theatre
4%
Argenta Contemporary Theatre
4%
The Weekend Theater
3%
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)
3%
Murry's Dinner Playhouse
3%
AOP NWA
1%
Grant county theater
1%
Southern Theatre Company
0%
Center Stage Productions
0%