Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Music Box Lounge in Hot Springs

The holidays have officially arrived in Hot Springs, and the Music Box Lounge is quickly proving that it belongs on the city’s theatrical map. Only its second production in their Broadway series since opening, this spirited staging of Patrick Barlow’s A Christmas Carol, directed by James Kendall, brings big holiday heart to this intimate new venue. It may be a familiar story, but the way it is told here feels refreshingly inventive. The intimate lounge style space surrounds you with the spirits and seasonal joy, as if the entire tale is unfolding within arm’s reach.

This classic tale follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who despises Christmas and everyone who dares enjoy it. When he is visited by the ghost of his late business partner, Scrooge is warned he must change his ways before it’s too late. Three spirits arrive throughout the night to reveal the consequences of his cruelty—his past regrets, the present joy he refuses to see, and the bleak future that awaits. By morning, Scrooge’s heart cracks open, and he embraces the spirit of generosity he’d long forgotten.

Kevin Day

Leading the production with winning range and surprising tenderness is Kevin Day as Ebenezer Scrooge. He leans into every grumble and scoff with razor-sharp comedic timing, yet never loses sight of the aching vulnerability beneath the character’s hardened shell. When his heart finally melts, Day makes the transformation feel deeply earned, and the audience can’t help but melt with him.

Sean Blakely

The hilarious ensemble—Tami Kendall, Christi Day, Lewis Sanders, and Sean Blakely—brings an energetic flurry of creativity to the stage. With rapid-fire character shifts, clever physicality, and bold personality changes, they keep the story moving with precision and joy. I adored every whimsical transformation they delivered, but a few delightful standouts sprinkled extra holiday magic into the night.

Christi Day

Sean Blakely gave Bob Cratchit such tender warmth that you couldn’t help but smile through your tears. Tami Kendall’s radiant Ghost of Christmas Present sparkled with joyous personality, while Christi Day’s Ghost of Christmas Past floated in with nostalgic grace and just the right touch of silliness. And Lewis Sanders as Tiny Tim? His comedic charm had me laughing so hard my eyes twinkled with happy tears.

Before the show, we partook in the dining options. The Music Box Lounge offers a bevy of drinks including wine, beer, and their signature MBL Everybody Beverages. To compliment the beverage options, they also have Lounge Bites for hungry theatergoers. We indulged in the Charcuterie Bites and the Warm Pretzel Dipping Flight…so tasty and the perfect pairing with a holiday show!

Tami Kendall

For a performance house that has been open for mere months, the Music Box Lounge is coming out of the gate with confidence and festive charm. Theatergoers linger after curtain call, glowing with the kind of seasonal cheer that reminds us why we return to Dickens’s iconic tale year after year.

Lewis Sanders

This A Christmas Carol is a gift glittering with humor, rich with heart, and wrapped in the delight of discovering a promising new gem in the Hot Springs arts scene. There are three more chances to catch the show—November 29, December 20, and December 21—all with 2 p.m. matinee performances. If you’re seeking festive storytelling close enough to feel the warmth of the hearth, make this production part of your holiday tradition. For tickets and more information, visit www.musicboxloungehotsprings.com.

