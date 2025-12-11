Review: THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hot Springs audiences received an early holiday treat with The Pocket Community Theatre’s spirited and joyfully chaotic production of THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER, which ran November 21–23 under the direction of Bekah Wilson. Adapted for the stage by Barbara Robinson from her beloved novel, this family-friendly classic was the perfect kickoff to the festive season, bringing packed houses and hearty laughter to the Spa City.

At the heart of the story is the much-anticipated annual church pageant—an event that normally goes off without a hitch. But when the unruly Herdman siblings, known far and wide for their troublemaking ways, decide to audition, the entire town braces for disaster. As they bulldoze their way into lead roles, chaos ensues: rehearsals erupt into shouting matches, traditions get tossed aside, and longtime churchgoers quietly panic. Yet in the midst of the Herdmans’ mayhem lies a moving transformation. Hearing the Nativity story for the first time, the children approach it with genuine curiosity and startling sincerity, ultimately revealing a deeper, unexpected beauty in the familiar tale.

This production featured several double-cast roles, giving even more young performers the opportunity to shine, which is a hallmark of The Pocket’s nurturing, community-centered approach. Alison Rhodes and Addie Maisen shared the role of narrator and central figure Beth Bradley, each bringing her own charm to the storytelling. Kate Tribble and EmeliMae Buckelew offered delightfully prim, and often exasperated, performances as Alice Wendeken. As Maxine, the earnest pageant reader, Aurora Ivory and Aubrey Overturf embodied the wide-eyed seriousness that makes the character so endearing. And stealing many scenes with fiery attitude were Preslie Price and Ariandne Turetzky as Imogene Herdman, balancing toughness with flashes of vulnerability.

What truly made this production shine was its inclusivity. The stage was full of angels, choir kids, shepherds, and pageant performers, creating a living, breathing tapestry of community. It mirrored exactly what makes this story so beloved: people of all ages, backgrounds, and experiences coming together to create something meaningful. With children filling the stage and families filling the seats, the theatre buzzed with excitement. The audience was packed night after night, reinforcing how much this show and The Pocket itself means to Hot Springs. It wasn’t just a performance; it was a true community experience, the kind that reminds you why local theatre is so vital.

Director Bekah Wilson leaned into both the chaos and the heart, keeping the laughs flowing while grounding the story in sincerity. The adult ensemble supported the youthful cast beautifully, and the kids threw themselves wholeheartedly into every moment, ultimately delivering a pageant that felt more authentic than anyone expected.

The Pocket Community Theatre continues to be one of Hot Springs’ most cherished artistic spaces, and this production was a testament to its dedication to youth theatre, family participation, and community celebration. If you have a budding thespian ready to take the stage, check out the Pocket Theatre’s website at https://www.pockettheatre.com for upcoming auditions.

CREW

Director -- Bekah Wilson

Assistant Director -- Teresa Tribble

Producer -- Bonnie Maisen

Choir Director -- Bella Reynolds

Stage Manager -- Teresa Tribble

Sound/Light Technician -- DeLainey Brown

Spotlight -- EJ Blakley

Child Wranglers -- Douglas Rayburn, Sara Blakley, Katie Allen, Hope Hollyfield

Playbill Designer -- Jennifer Henley

Photographer -- Kathryn Lightsey

Reader Reviews

Arkansas Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WIZARD OF OZ (Arts One Presents) 12.5% of votes 2. CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION (Arkansas State University Theatre) 12.4% of votes 3. TUCK EVERLASTING (Harding University Theatre) 10.8% of votes Vote Now!

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...