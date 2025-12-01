Review: THE ROBINSON COMEDY at Joe T Robinson High School in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I love when a school gets creative and develops a concept that truly spotlights the strengths of their students. This was absolutely the case with Joe T. Robinson High School’s theatre program as they presented The Robinson Comedy, directed by Caitlin Peterson. The Senator Stage Team not only studied a wide range of public-domain works but transformed them into a highly entertaining, cleverly cohesive performance that celebrated theatrical history and youthful creativity all at once.

The show kicked off with a striking ensemble performance of Paul Laurence Dunbar’s We Wear the Mask, featuring Caden Smith, Kenidee Wood, Ariyana Hazel, Chloe Marton, Jordan Easter, Trinity Proctor-Williams, and Samiya Covington. Their rhythmic delivery and unified movement made this opener haunting and captivating.

Scenes and poetry continued throughout the evening, including The House on the Hill by Edward Arlington Robinson and The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost — the latter beautifully and reflectively presented by Jordan Easter. Hope is the Thing with Feathers by Emily Dickinson was gently performed by Chloe Marton and Kenidee Wood, allowing optimism to flutter across the stage. Each piece gave the students the opportunity to explore different genres and emotions while showcasing their growing confidence.

The tone shifted into suspense with Trifles by Susan Glaspell, performed by Jordan Easter, Drake Espinoza, Mrs. Peterson (stepping in due to a COVID absence), Nathan Rodocker, and Kenidee Wood. This cast heightened tension through silence and expression, revealing the story’s deeper commentary on overlooked truths.

Laughter soon returned with The Tea Scene from Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, performed by Chloe Marton as Gwendolyn and Madelyn Mitchell as Cecily. Their sugary-sweet battle of manners overflowed with fantastic comedic timing. Tea flew. Proper etiquette? Absolutely not. It was hilarious.

Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House offered another compelling shift with a powerful delivery of Nora’s closing speech by Brin Lewellen. She commanded the stage with confidence and maturity, making this pivotal moment land with clarity and emotional impact.

After The Road Not Taken, the students then tapped into comedic chaos again with The Proposal by Anton Chekhov, performed by Caden Smith, Nathan Rodocker, and Jessy Hankins. Their escalating energy and fantastic reactions captured the absurdity of Chekhov’s humor to perfection. The audience roared.

Then came a lively surge of musical storytelling with the sea shanty “Bound for the Rio Grande”, performed by Jordan Easter. His energized vocals and movement made it feel like we were briefly sailing the open waters with him. For this number and his thoughtful Frost recital, Easter earns my starry-heart eyes — a true standout of the evening!

Ariyana Hazel brought deep sincerity to Juliet’s iconic Balcony Monologue from Romeo and Juliet, embracing Juliet’s bold wonder and romantic longing. Her performance reminded us why this moment remains one of theatre’s most adored.

Then after the Emily Dickinson poem, the cast wrapped up with a choral excerpt from Sophocles’ Antigone, delivering striking stage pictures and powerful projection—proof that these young performers can tackle even the heaviest theatrical traditions.

What made this production shine was the learning behind the performance. These students didn’t simply speak well-known lines, they understood the history, the style, and how to make the material resonate today. Director Caitlin Peterson and The Senator Stage Team curated a smart, engaging showcase that balanced humor with grace, poetry with power, and the classics with fresh creativity. It’s clear that Robinson’s theatre program fosters both growth and confidence in its young artists. I can’t wait to see what these talented students bring to the stage next!

