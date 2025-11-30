Feature: RODNEY BLOCK COLLECTIVE at UALR Winterfest

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

My favorite Arkansas R&B group, the Rodney Block Collective, lit up the night at the first-ever Winterfest at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on November 18, turning Trojan Way into a jolly, joyful celebration under a canopy of dazzling holiday lights. Billed as a brand-new campus tradition, Winterfest invited students, alumni, and the greater Little Rock community to mingle, sip sweet seasonal treats, and let Rodney Block and his sensational band sprinkle musical merriment across the campus.

Hosted right in the heart of campus along the newly revitalized pedestrian promenade, this festive spectacular twinkled with thousands of lights, Christmas crafts for the kids, an ugly sweater contest, open planetarium exploration for curious party-goers, and even a frosty ice-skating rink for those brave enough to glide into the holiday spirit. The campus was lined with a delicious assortment of food trucks serving up warm bites, and as an extra treat, the Trojan Dance Team delivered a spirited performance that had the crowd cheering them on. Nearly 4,000 guests joined the party, and Trojan Way hummed with laughter, sparkle, and community pride from every corner.

In the center of all that winter wonderland magic stood the Rodney Block Collective with the soundtrack to the season:

🎺 Rodney Block dazzled with velvety trumpet lines that shimmered through the night air

🎤 The breathtaking Bijoux Pighee delivered powerhouse vocals infused with warmth, soul, and holiday sparkle

🎤 The ultra–smooth Roosevelt Deshawn Harris crooned with velvet richness, adding silky melodies and swoon-worthy style to the set

🎸 Musical Director Cory Harris laid down rich and groovy bass foundations

🥁 Jonathan Burks kept spirits bright with stylish, rhythmic flair

🎹 William Kendrick added twinkle and texture with warm, shimmering keyboard magic

Together, this powerhouse ensemble transformed a brand-new campus event into a merry musical celebration, blending jazz, R&B, funk, and festive favorites into a sleigh ride of sound. One moment, the band was spinning out soulful ornamentation on beloved holiday classics; the next, they were dropping into deep-pocket jams that made even the shyest listeners tap their toes and sway along.

Anchoring Winterfest with one of Arkansas’s most beloved ensembles was a brilliant choice by UA Little Rock. As students mingled with families and alumni reunited beneath the shimmering campus lights, the Rodney Block Collective provided the heartbeat, keeping spirits bright and festive energy flowing well into the evening. Here’s to many more Winterfests, and to this phenomenal group returning to make it shine even brighter next year.